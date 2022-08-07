Love Island: The Reunion will see cast of 2022 series return to ITV

The stars of this year’s edition of Love Island will be reuniting for one final time.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were the winners of the latest series of the ITV 2 dating show.

It came after weeks of drama and memorable moments in the Love Island villa.

But while the show has come to an end, there will be one final episode.

Love Island: The Reunion will take place tonight.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Love Island: The Reunion and how to watch it?

The reunion episode will take place today (7 August).

Like the main series, it will air on ITV2 and also be available on ITV Hub.

The episode will start at 9pm.

How long will Love Island: The Reunion be?

It will last for 90 minutes, ITV have confirmed.

The reunion episode will run from 9pm to 10.30pm.

Davide and Ekin-Su turned from enemies to lovers

What to expect?

After a long hot summer in the villa, the Islanders return from Majorca and come together for the biggest celebration of the year, Love Island - The Reunion.

As the class of 2022 are reunited for the first time, Love Island’s leading lady Laura Whitmore will be asking all the big questions to the winning couple, finalists and all the Islanders who made a splash on the island!

Is love still on the cards, what happened when the cameras stopped rolling, and who’s been secretly hooking up?

Reasonably Priced Bar

Comedian Darren Harriott joins the show behind the Reunion’s ‘Reasonably Priced Bar’ to share his highlights of the series and serve up cocktails and chat with some of this series’ most iconic Islanders – expect exclusive interviews, behind the scenes VTs, sketches, and all the gossip.

Who is taking part in the reunion episode?

ITV say to expect the cast of the 2022 series of Love Island to be involved.

Including the winners and finalists.

Who won Love Island 2022?

If you somehow missed the final episode. The reality show was won by Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti this year.

The couple received nearly two thirds of the public vote, ITV has revealed.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over viewers with their fiery relationship that evolved during the eight-week series.

ITV said they had received 63.7 per cent of the public vote during voting across Sunday 31 July and Monday 1 August.

They were the clear champions ahead of Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place with 14.5 per cent.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope claimed third with 11.8 per cent while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were fourth with 10.1 per cent.

Last year’s winners, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, secured 42 per cent of the public vote but were followed close behind by runners-up Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who secured 31 per cent.

It comes after ITV said the series finale secured a boost in TV viewers, with 100,000 more than last year.

An average of 2.9 million tuned into ITV2 on Monday night, according to overnight figures from the broadcaster.

The 2021 final had a slightly lower average of 2.8 million viewers.

The latest series launched to a consolidated five million viewers across all devices, according to ITV, making it the biggest launch since 2019.