The YouTuber, known for his Love Island-focused podcast interviews, has been placed in the middle of a social media storm

Murad Merali was called out on social media after he claimed he coined a term that ITV bosses had attributed to an ex-Love Island contestant. (Credit: Getty Images)

Murad Merali has become known to Love Island fans for his explosive post-villa interviews with former contestants.

But the podcast host and YouTuber has now found himself at the centre of the drama, as he was called out on social media by fans after he claimed he coined a popular phrase related to the ITV reality dating show.

Now allegations of ‘raceplay’ and fetish videos have reportedly been uncovered by Love Island fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Who is Murad Merali?

Murad Merali is a 26-year-old popular YouTuber and podcaster.

His eponymous YouTube channel boasts almost 300,000 subscribers and more than 130million video views.

Murad grew to popularity with his interviews with recently dumped Love Island contestants, with his most popular video on his channel including interviews with series eight contestants Summer, Dehi, Coco and Josh.

He is also known for hosting Love Island-themed events, including final parties.

What led to Murad Merali allegations?

Murad caused outrage on social media after he claimed that he coined the term ‘Love Island bay-bee’.

Love Island staff attributed the quote to Liam Llewwellyn, who had used this phrase upon voluntarily leaving the villa in the first week of series eight.

Murad’s insistance that he had created the phrase led to one Love Island fan making a series of allegations against the podcaster.

What has Murad Merali been accused of?

One Twitter user took to the social media site to post screengrabs of Murad’s alleged online fetish account ‘arabmasterboy’.

The screengrabs showed a host of NSFW incidents, including alleged ‘raceplay’ and extreme sexual foot fetish videos.

What is raceplay?

Raceplay is a form of sexual fetish in which consenting participants act out racially-charged situations.

This may include using slurs and/or acting out roleplay situations such as interracial slave-master and slave situations.

Murad was alleged to be seen in videos and screenshots partaking in this practice, with written captions using slurs against Chinese people and black people appearing to be posted from an ‘arabmasterboy’ account.

What did Murad Merali say about the allegations?

After trending on Twitter and finding himself in the middle of a social media storm, Murad took to his YouTube channel to address the situation.

While he took admitted to taking part in some of the fetish videos, he has adamantly refuted claims that he had written racial slurs in the captions posted.

He said: “First and foremost the written content is not me, the severely derogatory comments are not written by me and I will stand by that – this is not who I am.

“Some of this content is also not me and I can profusely apologise, I take full accountability for how this has come across and how everybody has felt from this content. Some of this content is me, not now, not recently, in the last five to six years, not any moment now.”

He added: “These screenshots associated with this vile, racist verbiage that has been used is not written by me. This has not been done by me in any capacity and this needs to be made abundently clear with full force.

“People make their own captions and mix it with their own pictures for their own satisfaction, their own desires or their own fantasies.”

Later in the video, titled ‘Addressing my past’, Murad told viewers that he had been “severely raped” at the age of 14 which led to him developing a foot fetish.

He said: “I developed these fetishes, this foot fetish - I developed it through what happened to me. I needed to make money, that was my only goal to make money.

“It was all about money, money, money, money because money is what I needed to get out of a place that I was being brutally f***ing raped in.