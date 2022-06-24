The former glamour model pleaded guilty to sending abusive text messages to her ex-husband about his fiancée in May

Katie Price has avoided jail after she pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in May.

Price pleaded guilty to sending messages to ex-husband Kieran Hayler about his new fiancée.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old previously denied breaching the order, but has since admitted the offence.

Price, who has been in and out of court due to drink driving and speeding issues since 2021, could have faced up to five years in jail.

She instead has been given an 18 month community order for 170 hours of unpaid service.

Price attended court accompanied by her fiancé, Carl Woods, swearing at reporters as she entered telling them to “suck my d**k”.

Here’s everything you need to know about why she is in court and what Price has said.

Who is Katie Price?

The former glamour model shot to fame in the early noughties for her lad mags covers and features on page three.

Katie Price attending Lewes Crown Court with Carl Woods (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In 2004 she started a relationship with Australian singer Peter Andre on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The pair went on to get married in a ceremony that reportedly cost £1 million and had a string of reality TV shows before divorcing in 2009.

Since then, Price has gone on to have two failed marriages with MMA fighter Alex Reid and Hayler.

She is currently engaged to former Love Island contestant Woods and has five children: Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny.

Her latest documentary, Katie Price: What Harvey did next, aired on BBC One in March 2022 and has since been nominated for a National Television Award (NTA).

In 2019, she was placed under a restraining order by her ex-husbands fiancée Michelle Penticost after subjecting her to a “tirade of abuse” in a school playground.

How did Katie Price breach the restraining order?

Price breached the restraining order by sending abusive messages to her ex-husband about his new partner, Michelle Penticost.

She was given the order for subjecting Penticost to a “tirade of abuse” in a school playground in 2019.

Under her five-year restraining order, she is banned from contacting Penticost directly or indirectly.

The messages were allegedly sent by Price to her ex-husband after Penticost put up an Instagram post where she discussed being treated badly by others and how she had managed this.

It was also alleged that Price then messaged members of her family letting them know she had contacted her ex-husband.

One of her messages read: “I sent that to Kieran lol.”

What did Katie Price say in the messages?

Price is alleged to have sent abusive text messages to her ex-husband about Penticost.

Price’s messages read: “Tell your c***ing whore, piece of s***, girlfriend not to start on me.

“She has a restraining order so shouldn’t try antagonise me as she is in breach and I’m sure she doesn’t want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter slag.”

In an emotional impact statement Penticost shared how the messages had made her fear for her safety and that of her sons.

She said: “The impact of what Mrs Price has done has had a detrimental effect on my mental wellbeing.

“The language used has made me scared. I worry and am scared she will attack me. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe.”

Will she go to prison?

Breaching a restraining order is a serious offence that can carry a maximum prison sentence of up to five years.

However, Price has avoided jail time and was instead given 170 hours of community service.

At her last hearing she had been warned by Judge Stephen Mooney that she may serve time, with the Judge previously telling Price, “you are at risk of going to prison.”