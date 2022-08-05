TikToker @irrelevantsoph says being compared to footballer Chloe Kelly is the ‘best compliment’ she’s ever had.

A woman has gone viral on social media after revealing she was upgraded on a British Airways flight by an employee who mistook her for England football star Chloe Kelly.

Sophie, who boasts almost 12,000 followers on TikTok, explained that she was wearing an England jersey, when she was offered an upgrade to Business Class for no extra cost.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TikToker said she thought the upgrade was random until the air hostess began to ask her about the team’s recent game.

In the clip, the flight attendant says: “Were you playing the other night? You look like the girl who scored.”

“Chloe Kelly? You think so?

“That’s the best compliment you could possibly give me that. I’ll take that,” Sophie responds.

TODO: define component type tiktok

Sophie and Chloe Kelly have visible similarities, including their body type and hair styles.

On July 31, England had reached finals and had to defeat Germany in order to bring it home.

A long match occurred, going into overtime in which Chloe Kelly was able to score and effectively defeat Germany 2-1.

This not only made her MVP of the team but also introduced her as a hero to new fans.

She is now regarded as one of the best players in the industry.

Sophie’s decision to wear an England football jersey for her flight made her likeness to Chloe Kelly even more indistinguishable.

“So I got a free upgrade to Business and the air hostess thought I was Chloe Kelly,” Sophie told her followers.

“Is this what it’s like to be Chloe Kelly?!?”

She showed her spacious seat, eye mask, socks, lounge and toiletries, explaining it all made her feel “Honoured”.

Viewers were quick to support Sophie and told her to take advantage of the situation more.

“Should’ve said yeah 😭” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’d have said yes but then spent the rest of the flight in sunglasses and a face mask. don’t think the real one would have still been wearing her kit”

British opticians Specsavers, joked: “Congratulations Chloe! ⚽️”