Gordon Ramsay’s TikTok video talking about eating lambs has been viewed by over 12 million people.

Celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has been slammed for his lamb slaughter TikTok video. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit)

Gordon Ramsay’s latest TikTok video has received backlash, with animal-rights organisation PETA now calling for the chef’s five children to disown him.

In the video uploaded to Tiktok, Gordon is seen climbing into an animal enclosure and pretends to pick out a lamb to slaughter.

"I’m going to eat you!" he says, while climbing into a pen: "Yummy, yum, yum, yum, yum.”

As the lambs come to greet him, he jokes: "Which one’s going into the oven first?" before pointing at one and saying, "You!"

"The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video," Ramsay wrote in the caption - a reference from the Hell’s Kitchen show, in which he asked a contestant about lamb sauce.

However, not everyone saw the funny side to the video, which has over 12 million views.

PETA UK Vice President Elisa Allen gave a statement to Insider in reaction to the video, in which she brands the Michelin star chef as “callous”.

"Gordon Ramsay is a callous man who makes a fool of himself. Intimidating gentle lambs is loutish, not amusing," she said.

Allen continued by saying: "What would be funny is if his children went vegan and disowned him — much in the way Elon Musk’s daughter disowned her father.

"Those lambs are just babies who want little from life but the chance to live it and not end up in this moron’s — or anyone else’s — mouth."

Gordon Ramsay

Chef

Gordon Ramsay OBE is a British chef, restaurateur, television personality and writer.

The chef initially aspired to be a professional footballer, but an injury prematurely put an end to any hopes of a promising career on the pitch.

During his earlier days, he trained with some of the world’s leading chefs, including Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

In 1993, Ramsay became head chef of Aubergine in London, and within three years, Aubergine received two Michelin stars.

Five years later, Ramsay set up his first wholly-owned and namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which quickly received three Michelin stars.

The restaurant is now London’s longest-running restaurant to hold this award, and Ramsay is one of only four chefs in the UK to maintain three stars.

Ramsay became a household name around 1999 after starring in the British television series Boiling Point. He is now one of the country’s most influential chefs.

He is known for presenting roles in television programmes, including Hell’s Kitchen (2004), Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares (2004–2009, 2014), and The F Word.

Gordon Ramsay is 55 years old and hails from Johnstone, Scotland.

Ramsay was appointed an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 New Year Honours list for services to the hospitality industry.

In 2020, Forbes listed his earnings at $70 million for the previous 12 months.

He has four children with his wife, Tana Ramsay.

Connections

Marco Pierre-White

British chef, restaurateur, and television personality Marco Pierre-White (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Marco Pierre-White is a British chef, restaurateur, and television personality.

He is referred to as "the first celebrity chef", and In January 1995, aged 33, White became the first British chef and the youngest chef at the time to be awarded three Michelin stars.

White trained Gordon Ramsay and once made him cry after yelling at him.

David Beckham

There will be a new Netflix Documentary about David Beckham.

David Beckham OBE is an English former professional footballer from Leytonstone in London.

He was one of the most notable players in the England squad and picked up many accolades throughout his career, including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The former footballer has been friends with celebrity chef Ramsay for many years, and their children have grown up together.

David and Gordon became friends after Gordon catered for the Beckham’s World Cup party in 2006.

Gigi Hadid

American model and television personality Gigi Hadid. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jelena Noura "Gigi" Hadid is an American model and television personality.

The 27-year-old supermodel has a surprising friendship with Gordon Ramsay, and the two sometimes text about cooking.