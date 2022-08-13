100 best movies to watch on Netflix right now according to Rotten Tomatoes

Fresh rated movies you can watch on Netflix in August

Netflix has a wide range of movies from classics to rom-coms, horror films and action flicks.

From blockbusters staring the biggest actors in the world to critically beloved indie favourites.

But if you are sitting down to watch a movie, it can be quite hard to whittle down the choices and pick just one.

Thankfully, Rotten Tomatoes have pulled together a list of the highest rated films you can watch right now in August on Netflix.

Here is all you need to know:

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

It is a website that aggregates reviews for films and TV shows.

Rotten Tomatoes was launched in 1998 by students at the University of California, Berkeley.

Staff collect online reviews from writers who are certified members of various writing guilds or film critic-associations and aggregate them on the website.

What do the ratings mean?

Rotten Tomatoes has three tiers of ratings:

Certified Fresh: Wide-release films with a score of 75% or higher that are reviewed by at least 80 critics

Fresh: Films or TV shows with a score of 60% or higher

Rotten: Films or TV shows with a score of 59% or lower receive this seal.

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services will be given new rules (Photo: Adobe)

What are the best films on Netflix?

Rotten Tomatoes has released a list of the highest rated movies on the streaming service as of August 2022.

It includes 100 films with a rate of 91% or higher.

The full list is as follows:

100. Beasts of No Nation (2015) - 91%

Genre: War/ Drama

Synopsis: As civil war rages in Africa, a fierce warlord (Idris Elba) trains a young orphan (Abraham Attah) to join his group of guerrilla soldiers.

Language: English

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Length: 2h 16m

99. The White Tiger (2021) - 91%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.

Language: English/ Hindi

Director: Ramin Bahrani

Length: 2h 6m

98. Philomena (2013) - 91%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: The film stars Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. It is based on the true story of Philomena Lee‘s 50-year search for her adopted son and Sixsmith’s efforts to help her find him.

Language: English

Director: Stephen Frears

Length: 1h 37m

97. Blue Jasmine (2013) - 91%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: The film tells the story of a rich Manhattan socialite (Cate Blanchett) who falls on hard times and has to move into her working-class sister’s (Sally Hawkins) apartment in San Francisco.

Language: English

Director: Woody Allen

Length: 1h 38m

96. There Will Be Blood (2007) - 91%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: It stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview, a silver miner turned oilman on a ruthless quest for wealth during Southern California’s oil boom of the late 19th and early 20th centuries

Language: English

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Length: 2h 38m

95. The Fighter (2015) - 91%

Genre: Drama/ Biography

Synopsis: The film centers on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward (Wahlberg) and his older half-brother Dicky Eklund (Bale).

Language: English

Director: David O. Russell

Length: 1h 56m

94. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) - 91%

Genre: Drama/ Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: The film dramatizes the nearly decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden, leader of terrorist network Al-Qaeda, after the September 11 attacks.

Language: English

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Length: 2h 37m

93. The Disaster Artist (2017) - 91%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue their dreams and embark on the hilarious odyssey of making the now-infamous, cult classic “The Room.”

Language: English

Director: James Franco

Length: 1h 43m

92. Phantom Thread (2017) - 91%

Genre: Drama/ Romance

Synopsis: Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London -- dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites and debutantes. Women come and go in Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover.

Language: English

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Length: 1h 43m

91. Into the Inferno (2016) - 92%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer travel the globe and visit volcanoes in Indonesia, Ethiopia and even North Korea in an attempt to understand man’s relationship with one of nature’s most violent wonders.

Language: English

Director: Wener Herzog

Length: 1h 44m

90. Mindhorn (2016) - 92%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: Richard Thorncroft, a faded television actor, is drawn into negotiations with a criminal who believes his character Detective Mindhorn is real.

Language: English

Director: Sean Foley

Length: 1h 29m

89. Icarus (2017) - 92%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: It chronicles Fogel’s exploration of the option of doping to win an amateur cycling race and happening upon a major international doping scandal when he asks for the help of Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory.

Language: English

Director: Bryan Fogel

Length: 1h 50m

88. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (2017) - 92%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: The film follows actor Jim Carrey as he remains in character as Andy Kaufman during the production of the 1999 film Man on the Moon

Language: English

Director: Chris Smith

Length: 1h 34m

87. Set It Up (2017) - 92%

Genre: Romance/ Comedy

Synopsis: The plot follows two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses on dates in New York City.

Language: English

Director: Claire Scanlon

Length: 1h 45m

86. Full Metal Jacket (1987) - 90%

Genre: War/ History

Synopsis: Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Vietnam War follows smart-aleck Private Davis (Matthew Modine), quickly christened “Joker” by his foul-mouthed drill sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), and pudgy Private Lawrence (Vincent D’Onofrio), nicknamed “Gomer Pyle,” as they endure the rigors of basic training.

Language: English

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Length: 1h 56m

85. We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks (2013) - 92%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the case of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, and how their actions have changed the way democratic societies deal with privacy, secrecy and the right to information.

Language: English

Director: Alex Gibney

Length: 2h 10m

84. Men In Black (1997) - 92%

Genre: Action/ Comedy

Synopsis: The film stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as two agents of a secret organization called the Men in Black, who supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans.

Language: English

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Length: 1h 38m

83. We The Animals (2018) - 92%

Genre: Drama/Lgbtq+

Synopsis: Jonah grows up with rambunctious brothers in a working class mixed-race family in upstate New York and must contend with both his volatile father and his emerging homosexuality.

Language: English

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Length: 1h 34m

82. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) - 92%

Genre: Crime/Drama

Synopsis: Following the events of Breaking Bad: Jesse Pinkman flees from the police and tries to escape his inner turmoil.

Language: English

Director: Vince Gilligan

Length: 2h 2m

81. Hairspray (2007) - 92%

Genre: Musical/ Comedy

Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. She becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun and fashion. Perhaps her new status as a teen sensation is enough to topple Corny’s reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show.

Language: English

Director: Adam Shankman

Length: 1h 55m

80. The Town (2010) - 92%

Genre: Crime/ Drama

Synopsis: Ben Affleck directs and stars in this movie which follows a group of Boston bank robbers who set out to get one final score by robbing Fenway Park.

Language: English

Director: Ben Affleck

Length: 2h 4m

79. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 92%

Genre: Action/Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues his international quest to uncover his true identity. From Russia to Europe to northern Africa to the United States, he must stay one step ahead of those who would capture or kill him before he has a chance to discover the truth.

Language: English

Director: Paul Greengrass

Length: 1h 55m

78. Da 5 Bloods (2020) - 92%

Genre: Drama/ War

Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Language: English

Director: Spike Lee

Length: 2h 35m

77. Uncut Gems (2019) - 92%

Genre: Mystery & thriller/ Comedy

Synopsis: A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.

Language: English

Director: Safdie Brothers

Length: 2h 15m

76. Skyfall (2012) - 92%

Genre: Action/ Adventure

Synopsis: When James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents around the world are exposed, and MI6 is attacked, forcing M (Judi Dench) to relocate the agency. With MI6 now compromised inside and out, M turns to the one man she can trust: Bond. Aided only by a field agent (Naomie Harris), Bond takes to the shadows and follows a trail to Silva (Javier Bardem), a man from M’s past who wants to settle an old score.

Language: English

Director: Sam Mendes

Length: 2h 23m

75. Dunkirk (2017) - 92%

Genre: War/ History

Synopsis: In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

Language: English

Director: Christopher Nolan

Length: 1h 47m

74. Hush (2016) - 93%

Genre: Horror/ Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: A deaf woman is stalked by a killer in her home.

Language: English

Director: Mike Flanagan

Length: 1h 27m

73. Sand Storm (2016) - 93%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: In Southern Israel, a teen’s (Lamis Ammar) forbidden love affair challenges the traditions of her Bedouin mother and father.

Language: Arabic

Director: Elite Zexer

Length: 1h 27m

72. Final Account (2020) - 93%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Final Account is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. Over a decade in the making, the film raises vital, timely questions about authority, conformity, complicity and perpetration, national identity, and responsibility

Language: German

Director: Luke Holland

Length: 1h 34m

71. Boogie Nights (1997) - 93%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds), who transforms him into adult-film sensation Dirk Diggler. Brought into a supportive circle of friends, including fellow actors Amber Waves (Julianne Moore), Rollergirl (Heather Graham) and Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), Dirk fulfills all his ambitions, but a toxic combination of drugs and egotism threatens to take him back down.

Language: English

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Length: 2h 37m

70. Fyre (2019) - 93%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: The history of the Fyre Music Festival, from its creation through its unraveling.

Language: English

Director: Chris Smith

Length: 1h 37m

69. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019) - 93%

Genre: Pseudo-documentary/ Music

Synopsis: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese chronicles the troubled spirit of America in 1975 along with the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed during the fall of that year.

Language: English

Director: Martin Scorsese

Length: 2h 22m

68. The Little Prince (2015) - 93%

Genre: Animated/ Fantasy

Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it’s human connections that matter most, and that it is only with heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.

Language: English

Director: Mark Osborne

Length: 1h 46m

67. Cam (2018) - 93%

Genre: Horror/ Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.

Language: English

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

Length: 1h 34m

66. Private Life (2018) - 93%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and assisted reproduction.

Language: English

Director: Tamara Jenkins

Length: 2h 4m

65. Yes, God, Yes (2019) - 93%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A Catholic girl finds herself having tempting thoughts after an AOL chat turns unexpectedly racy.

Language: English

Director: Karen Maine

Length: 1h 18m

64. Saving Private Ryan (1998) - 93%

Genre: War/ History

Synopsis: Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat.

Language: English

Director: Steven Spielberg

Length: 2h 49m

63. Hustle (2022) - 93%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: The film stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.

Language: English

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Length: 1h 58m

62. An Inconvenient Truth (2006) - 93%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness of the dangers of global warming and calls for immediate action to curb its destructive effects on the environment.

Language: English

Director: Davis Guggenheim

Length: 1h 35m

61. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017) - 93%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: The adult children of Harold Meyerowitz reunite in New York in preparation for their father’s career retrospective.

Language: English

Director: Noah Baumbach

Length: 1h 50m

60. Midnight in Paris (2011) - 93%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has taken to touring the city alone. On one such late-night excursion, Gil encounters a group of strange -- yet familiar -- revelers, who sweep him along, apparently back in time, for a night with some of the Jazz Age’s icons of art and literature.

Language: English

Director: Woody Allen

Length: 1h 34m

59. Hugo (2011) - 93%

Genre: Adventure/ Fantasy

Synopsis: Hugo it tells the story of a boy who lives alone in the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris in the 1930s, only to become embroiled in a mystery surrounding his late father’s automaton and the pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès.

Language: English

Director: Martin Scorcese

Length: 2h 6m

58. Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) - 93%

Genre: Action/ Adventure

Synopsis: Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by the U.S. government, while the president initiates the Ghost Protocol. Hunt must somehow clear the agency’s name and prevent another attack.

Language: English

Director: Brad Bird

Length: 2h 13m

57. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Genre: Superhero

Synopsis: Two years after the events of Spider-Man, Peter Parker finds himself struggling to stop Dr. Otto Octavius from recreating the dangerous experiment that kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused to mechanical tentacle

Language: English

Director: Sam Raimi

Length: 2h 2m

56. Sorry to Bother You (2018) - 93%

Genre: Comedy/ Fantasy

Synopsis: In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, Calif., telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory.

Language: English

Director: Boots Riley

Length: 1h 45m

55. Midnight Run (1988) - 94%

Genre: Comedy/ Action

Synopsis: Bounty hunter Jack Walsh is enlisted by bail bondsman Eddie Moscone to bring accountant Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas back to Los Angeles.

Language: English

Director: Martin Brest

Length: 2h 2m

54. The Sea Beast (2022) - 94%

Genre: Kids & family/ Fantasy

Synopsis: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes -- and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey

Language: English

Director: Chris Williams

Length: 1h 55m

53. Sword of Trust (2019) - 94%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A cantankerous pawnshop owner and his man-child employee team up with an out-of-town couple who are trying to hawk a Civil War-era sword inherited from a recently deceased grandfather.

Language: English

Director: Lynn Shelton

Length: 1h 29m

52. The Lost Daughter (2021) - 94%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A professor in her 40s travels to a Greek isle to relax, read and occassionally flirt. But the arrival of a young mother sends her into an uneasy spiral.

Language: English

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Length: 2h 2m

51. The Power of the Dog (2021) - 94%

Genre: Drama/ Western

Synopsis: The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana but life turns upside down after one of the brothers meet Rose and her impressionable son Peter.

Language: English

Director: Jane Campion

Length: 2h 8m

50. The Dark Knight (2008) - 94%

Genre: Superhero

Synopsis: The film follows the vigilante Batman, police lieutenant James Gordon, and district attorney Harvey Dent as they form an alliance to dismantle organized crime in Gotham City. Their efforts are derailed by the intervention of the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind who seeks to test how far Batman will go to save the city from complete chaos.

Language: English

Director: Christopher Nolan

Length: 2h 32m

49. Marriage Story (2019) - 94%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.

Language: English

Director: Noah Baumbach

Length: 2h 16m

48. Croupier (1998) - 95%

Genre: Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: Jack Manfred (Clive Owen) is an aspiring writer who to make ends meet, takes a job as a croupier. Jack remains an observer, knowing that everything in life is a gamble and that gamblers are born to lose. Inevitably, he gets sucked into the world of the casino which takes its toll on his relationships and the novel he is writing.

Language: English

Director: Mike Hodges

Length: 1h 31m

47. Klaus (2019) - 95%

Genre: Kids & family/Holiday

Synopsis: A desperate postman accidentally brings about the genesis of Santa Claus.

Language: English

Director: Sergio Pablos

Length: 1h 38m

46. Good Hair (2019) - 95%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in black culture. Rock interviews celebrities such as Ice-T and Raven Symone, and visits hair salons, stylist competitions and even an Indian temple to learn about hair culture.

Language: English

Director: Jeff Stilson

Length: 1h 35m

45. American Factory (2019) - 95%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.

Language: English, Mandarin

Director: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

Length: 1h 49m

44. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - 95%

Genre: Fantasy/Drama

Synopsis: In 1944 Spain young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) and her ailing mother (Ariadna Gil) arrive at the post of her mother’s new husband (Sergi López), a sadistic army officer who is trying to quell a guerrilla uprising. While exploring an ancient maze, Ofelia encounters the faun Pan, who tells her that she is a legendary lost princess and must complete three dangerous tasks in order to claim immortality.

Language: Spanish

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Length: 2h 0m

43. True Grit (2010) - 95%

Genre: Western/ Drama

Synopsis: After an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) murders her father, feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a boozy, trigger-happy lawman, to help her find Chaney and avenge her father.

Language: English

Director: Coen Brothers

Length: 1h 50m

42. Nightcrawler (2014) - 95%

Genre: Mystery & thriller/Crime

Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as a cameraman and -- armed with a camcorder and police scanner -- begins nocturnal forays across the city in search of shocking and grisly crimes.

Language: English

Director: Dan Gilroy

Length: 1h 57m

41. The Irishman (2019) - 95%

Genre: Crime/ Drama

Synopsis: In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa -- a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.

Language: English

Director: Martin Scorcese

Length: 3h 29m

40. Outside In (2017) - 96%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high school teacher.

Language: English

Director: Lynn Shelton

Length: 1h 49m

39. I am Divine (2012) - 96%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: The life and work of cultural icon, recording artist and actor Divine.

Language: English

Director: Jeffrey Schwarz

Length: 1h 30m

38. Life of Brian (1979) - 96%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: Monty Python’s Life of Brian: Brian Cohen is an average young Jewish man, but through a series of ridiculous events, he gains a reputation as the Messiah.

Language: English

Director: Terry Jones

Length: 1h 33m

37. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) - 96%

Genre: Romance/ Drama

Synopsis: A teenage girl’s love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.

Language: English

Director: Susan Johnson

Length: 1h 39m

36. Taxi Driver (1976) - 96%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city.

Language: English

Director: Martin Scorcese

Length: 1h 53m

35. Undefeated (2011) - 96%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: The film documents the struggles of a high school football team, the Manassas Tigers of Memphis, as they attempt a winning season after years of losses.

Language: English

Director: Daniel Lindsay and T. J. Martin

Length: 1h 53m

34. GoodFellas (1990) - 96%

Genre: Crime/ Drama

Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys his life of money and luxury, but is oblivious to the horror that he causes. A drug addiction and a few mistakes ultimately unravel his climb to the top.

Language: English

Director: Martin Scorcese

Length: 2h 26m

33. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021) - 96%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: The film follows Rita Moreno, focusing on her early life and career.

Language: English

Director: Mariem Pérez Riera

Length: 1h 30m

32. Menashe (2017) - 96%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: Deep in the heart of New York’s notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store clerk, struggles against tradition to keep custody of his only son after his wife passes away.

Language: Yiddish

Director: Joshua Z Weinstein

Length: 1h 22m

31. Atlantics (2019) - 96%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that her missing lover is dead.

Language: Wolof, French

Director: Mati Diop

Length: 1h 45m

30. Catch Me if You Can (2004) - 96%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: A film based on the biography of Frank Abagnale, who allegedly, before his 19th birthday, successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a Louisiana parish prosecutor.

Language: English

Director: Steven Spielberg

Length: 2h 20m

29. It Follows (2014) - 96%

Genre: Horror

Synopsis: A young woman is pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter and must have sex with another individual to avoid it

Language: English

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Length: 1h 41m

28. Argo (2012) - 96%

Genre: History/ Drama

Synopsis: On Nov. 4, 1979, militants storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, taking 66 American hostages. Amid the chaos, six Americans manage to slip away and find refuge with the Canadian ambassador. Knowing that it's just a matter of time before the refugees are found and likely executed, the U.S. government calls on extractor Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck) to rescue them. Mendez's plan is to pose as a Hollywood producer scouting locations in Iran and train the refugees to act as his "film" crew.

Language: English

Director: Ben Affleck

Length: 2h 0m

27. Roma (2018) - 96%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Set in 1970 and 1971, Roma follows the life of a live-in Mixteco housekeeper of an upper middle-class family, as a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón's upbringing in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.

Language: Spanish

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Length: 2h 15m

26. Rocks (2019) - 97%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A London teen takes care of her younger brother after their mother abruptly leaves.

Language: English

Director: Sarah Gavron

Length: 1h 33m

25. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) - 97%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors

Language: English

Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Length: 1h 30m

24. I Lost My Body (2019) - 97%

Genre: Fantasy/ Drama/ Animation

Synopsis: A severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.

Language: French

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Length: 1h 21m

23. 13th (2016) - 97%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.

Language: English

Director: Ava DuVernay

Length: 1h 40m

22. Aquarius (2016) - 97%

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer buys all of the units around her.

Language: Portuguese (Brazil)

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Length: 2h 25m

21. Mudbound (2017) - 97%

Genre: History/ Drama

Synopsis: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees’ Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy.

Language: English

Director: Dee Rees

Length: 2h 14m

20. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2017) - 97%

Genre: Comedy

Synopsis: A boy (Julian Dennison) and his foster father (Sam Neill) become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.

Language: English

Director: Taika Waititi

Length: 1h 41m

19. Dolemite is my Name (2019) - 97%

Genre: Biography/Comedy

Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu, anti-establisment film that could make or break Moore.

Language: English

Director: Craig Brewer

Length: 1h 58m

18. Won’t You Be My Neighbour (2018) - 97%

Genre: Documentary

Language: English

Director: Morgan Neville

Length: 1h 34m

17. Hell or High Water (2016) - 97%

Genre: Crime/ Drama

Synopsis: Toby is a divorced father who’s trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an ex-convict with a short temper and a loose trigger finger. Together, they plan a series of heists against the bank that’s about to foreclose on their family ranch.

Language: English

Director: David Mackenzie

Length: 1h 37m

16. The Hurt Locker (2008) - 97%

Genre: War/ Drama

Synopsis: Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad. As their tour of duty enters its final weeks, the men face a set of increasingly hazardous situations, any of which could end their lives in an explosive instant.

Language: English

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Length: 2h 7m

15. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) - 97%

Genre: History, Drama, Music

Synopsis: Inspired by the career of Ma Rainey, an influential blues singer and the title character, the film dramatizes a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago.

Language: English

Director: George C. Wolfe

Length: 1h 34m

14. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021) - 98%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, in WHO WE ARE: A Chronicle of Racism in America, criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.

Language: English

Director: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler

Length: 1h 57m

13. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019) - 98%

Genre: Concert

Synopsis: Concert film about American singer Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Language: English

Director: Beyoncé, Ed Burke

Length: 2h 17m

12. Circus of Books (2019) - 98%

Genre: Documentary/Biography

Synopsis: In 1976 a couple take over an adult book store, and the store becomes the biggest distributor of gay porn in the United States.

Language: English

Director: Rachel Mason

Length: 1h 32m

11. Whose Streets? (2017) - 98%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked a global movement.

Language: English

Director: Sabaah Folayan

Length: 1h 44m

10. Shirkers (2018) - 98%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore’s first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with all of the footage. The 16 mm film is recovered 20 years later, sending Tan, who is now a novelist living in Los Angeles, on a personal odyssey in search of Georges’ footprints.

Language: English

Director: Sandi Tan

Length: 1h 36m

9. Under The Shadow (2016) - 99%

Genre: Horror/Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: After Shideh’s building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits. She becomes convinced a supernatural force within the building is attempting to possess her daughter Dorsa, and she has no choice but to confront these forces if she is to save her daughter and herself.

Language: Persian

Director: Babak Anvari

Length: 1h 24m

8. Knock Down the House (2019) - 99%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a registered nurse in Missouri build a movement of insurgent candidates to challenge powerful incumbents in Congress. One of their races will become the most shocking political upsets in recent American history.

Language: English

Director: Rachel Lears

Length: 1h 26m

7. The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) - 99%

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.

Language: English

Director: Radha Blank

Length: 2h 3m

6. Strong Island (2017) - 100%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since the victim, 24-year-old William Ford Jr., was the filmmaker’s brother.

Language: English

Director: Yance Ford

Length: 1h 47m

5. Athelete A (2021) - 100%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Reporters from The Indianapolis Star expose Dr. Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of young gymnasts.

Language: English

Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Length: 1h 43m

4. The Square (2013) - 100%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Egyptian revolutionaries battle their leaders and regime to build a new society.

Language: Arabic

Director: Jehane Noujaim

Length: 1h 43m

3. Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) - 100%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.

Language: English

Director: Kirsten Johnson

Length: 1h 29m

2. Crip Camp (2020) - 100%

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes teens who have disabilities.

Language: English

Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham

Length: 1h 47m

1. His House (2020) - 100%

Genre: Horror/Mystery & thriller

Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.

Language: English, Dinka

Director: Remi Weekes