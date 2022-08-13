100 best movies to watch on Netflix right now according to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has a wide range of movies from classics to rom-coms, horror films and action flicks.
From blockbusters staring the biggest actors in the world to critically beloved indie favourites.
But if you are sitting down to watch a movie, it can be quite hard to whittle down the choices and pick just one.
Thankfully, Rotten Tomatoes have pulled together a list of the highest rated films you can watch right now in August on Netflix.
Here is all you need to know:
What is Rotten Tomatoes?
It is a website that aggregates reviews for films and TV shows.
Rotten Tomatoes was launched in 1998 by students at the University of California, Berkeley.
Staff collect online reviews from writers who are certified members of various writing guilds or film critic-associations and aggregate them on the website.
What do the ratings mean?
Rotten Tomatoes has three tiers of ratings:
- Certified Fresh: Wide-release films with a score of 75% or higher that are reviewed by at least 80 critics
- Fresh: Films or TV shows with a score of 60% or higher
- Rotten: Films or TV shows with a score of 59% or lower receive this seal.
What are the best films on Netflix?
Rotten Tomatoes has released a list of the highest rated movies on the streaming service as of August 2022.
It includes 100 films with a rate of 91% or higher.
The full list is as follows:
100. Beasts of No Nation (2015) - 91%
Genre: War/ Drama
Synopsis: As civil war rages in Africa, a fierce warlord (Idris Elba) trains a young orphan (Abraham Attah) to join his group of guerrilla soldiers.
Language: English
Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Length: 2h 16m
99. The White Tiger (2021) - 91%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India.
Language: English/ Hindi
Director: Ramin Bahrani
Length: 2h 6m
98. Philomena (2013) - 91%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: The film stars Judi Dench and Steve Coogan. It is based on the true story of Philomena Lee‘s 50-year search for her adopted son and Sixsmith’s efforts to help her find him.
Language: English
Director: Stephen Frears
Length: 1h 37m
97. Blue Jasmine (2013) - 91%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: The film tells the story of a rich Manhattan socialite (Cate Blanchett) who falls on hard times and has to move into her working-class sister’s (Sally Hawkins) apartment in San Francisco.
Language: English
Director: Woody Allen
Length: 1h 38m
96. There Will Be Blood (2007) - 91%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: It stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview, a silver miner turned oilman on a ruthless quest for wealth during Southern California’s oil boom of the late 19th and early 20th centuries
Language: English
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Length: 2h 38m
95. The Fighter (2015) - 91%
Genre: Drama/ Biography
Synopsis: The film centers on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward (Wahlberg) and his older half-brother Dicky Eklund (Bale).
Language: English
Director: David O. Russell
Length: 1h 56m
94. Zero Dark Thirty (2012) - 91%
Genre: Drama/ Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: The film dramatizes the nearly decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden, leader of terrorist network Al-Qaeda, after the September 11 attacks.
Language: English
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Length: 2h 37m
93. The Disaster Artist (2017) - 91%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: The incredible true story of aspiring filmmaker and Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau as he and his best friend defiantly pursue their dreams and embark on the hilarious odyssey of making the now-infamous, cult classic “The Room.”
Language: English
Director: James Franco
Length: 1h 43m
92. Phantom Thread (2017) - 91%
Genre: Drama/ Romance
Synopsis: Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London -- dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites and debutantes. Women come and go in Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship. His carefully tailored existence soon gets disrupted by Alma, a young and strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover.
Language: English
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Length: 1h 43m
91. Into the Inferno (2016) - 92%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Werner Herzog and volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer travel the globe and visit volcanoes in Indonesia, Ethiopia and even North Korea in an attempt to understand man’s relationship with one of nature’s most violent wonders.
Language: English
Director: Wener Herzog
Length: 1h 44m
90. Mindhorn (2016) - 92%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: Richard Thorncroft, a faded television actor, is drawn into negotiations with a criminal who believes his character Detective Mindhorn is real.
Language: English
Director: Sean Foley
Length: 1h 29m
89. Icarus (2017) - 92%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: It chronicles Fogel’s exploration of the option of doping to win an amateur cycling race and happening upon a major international doping scandal when he asks for the help of Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory.
Language: English
Director: Bryan Fogel
Length: 1h 50m
88. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (2017) - 92%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: The film follows actor Jim Carrey as he remains in character as Andy Kaufman during the production of the 1999 film Man on the Moon
Language: English
Director: Chris Smith
Length: 1h 34m
87. Set It Up (2017) - 92%
Genre: Romance/ Comedy
Synopsis: The plot follows two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses on dates in New York City.
Language: English
Director: Claire Scanlon
Length: 1h 45m
86. Full Metal Jacket (1987) - 90%
Genre: War/ History
Synopsis: Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Vietnam War follows smart-aleck Private Davis (Matthew Modine), quickly christened “Joker” by his foul-mouthed drill sergeant (R. Lee Ermey), and pudgy Private Lawrence (Vincent D’Onofrio), nicknamed “Gomer Pyle,” as they endure the rigors of basic training.
Language: English
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Length: 1h 56m
85. We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks (2013) - 92%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Filmmaker Alex Gibney examines the case of Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, and how their actions have changed the way democratic societies deal with privacy, secrecy and the right to information.
Language: English
Director: Alex Gibney
Length: 2h 10m
84. Men In Black (1997) - 92%
Genre: Action/ Comedy
Synopsis: The film stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as two agents of a secret organization called the Men in Black, who supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms who live on Earth and hide their existence from ordinary humans.
Language: English
Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
Length: 1h 38m
83. We The Animals (2018) - 92%
Genre: Drama/Lgbtq+
Synopsis: Jonah grows up with rambunctious brothers in a working class mixed-race family in upstate New York and must contend with both his volatile father and his emerging homosexuality.
Language: English
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Length: 1h 34m
82. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) - 92%
Genre: Crime/Drama
Synopsis: Following the events of Breaking Bad: Jesse Pinkman flees from the police and tries to escape his inner turmoil.
Language: English
Director: Vince Gilligan
Length: 2h 2m
81. Hairspray (2007) - 92%
Genre: Musical/ Comedy
Synopsis: In 1960s Baltimore, dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky) auditions for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show” and wins. She becomes an overnight celebrity, a trendsetter in dance, fun and fashion. Perhaps her new status as a teen sensation is enough to topple Corny’s reigning dance queen and bring racial integration to the show.
Language: English
Director: Adam Shankman
Length: 1h 55m
80. The Town (2010) - 92%
Genre: Crime/ Drama
Synopsis: Ben Affleck directs and stars in this movie which follows a group of Boston bank robbers who set out to get one final score by robbing Fenway Park.
Language: English
Director: Ben Affleck
Length: 2h 4m
79. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) - 92%
Genre: Action/Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues his international quest to uncover his true identity. From Russia to Europe to northern Africa to the United States, he must stay one step ahead of those who would capture or kill him before he has a chance to discover the truth.
Language: English
Director: Paul Greengrass
Length: 1h 55m
78. Da 5 Bloods (2020) - 92%
Genre: Drama/ War
Synopsis: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.
Language: English
Director: Spike Lee
Length: 2h 35m
77. Uncut Gems (2019) - 92%
Genre: Mystery & thriller/ Comedy
Synopsis: A charismatic jeweler (Adam Sandler) makes a high-stakes bet that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. In a precarious high-wire act, he must balance business, family and adversaries on all sides in pursuit of the ultimate win.
Language: English
Director: Safdie Brothers
Length: 2h 15m
76. Skyfall (2012) - 92%
Genre: Action/ Adventure
Synopsis: When James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents around the world are exposed, and MI6 is attacked, forcing M (Judi Dench) to relocate the agency. With MI6 now compromised inside and out, M turns to the one man she can trust: Bond. Aided only by a field agent (Naomie Harris), Bond takes to the shadows and follows a trail to Silva (Javier Bardem), a man from M’s past who wants to settle an old score.
Language: English
Director: Sam Mendes
Length: 2h 23m
75. Dunkirk (2017) - 92%
Genre: War/ History
Synopsis: In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.
Language: English
Director: Christopher Nolan
Length: 1h 47m
74. Hush (2016) - 93%
Genre: Horror/ Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: A deaf woman is stalked by a killer in her home.
Language: English
Director: Mike Flanagan
Length: 1h 27m
73. Sand Storm (2016) - 93%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: In Southern Israel, a teen’s (Lamis Ammar) forbidden love affair challenges the traditions of her Bedouin mother and father.
Language: Arabic
Director: Elite Zexer
Length: 1h 27m
72. Final Account (2020) - 93%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Final Account is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. Over a decade in the making, the film raises vital, timely questions about authority, conformity, complicity and perpetration, national identity, and responsibility
Language: German
Director: Luke Holland
Length: 1h 34m
71. Boogie Nights (1997) - 93%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds), who transforms him into adult-film sensation Dirk Diggler. Brought into a supportive circle of friends, including fellow actors Amber Waves (Julianne Moore), Rollergirl (Heather Graham) and Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), Dirk fulfills all his ambitions, but a toxic combination of drugs and egotism threatens to take him back down.
Language: English
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Length: 2h 37m
70. Fyre (2019) - 93%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: The history of the Fyre Music Festival, from its creation through its unraveling.
Language: English
Director: Chris Smith
Length: 1h 37m
69. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019) - 93%
Genre: Pseudo-documentary/ Music
Synopsis: Filmmaker Martin Scorsese chronicles the troubled spirit of America in 1975 along with the joyous music that Bob Dylan performed during the fall of that year.
Language: English
Director: Martin Scorsese
Length: 2h 22m
68. The Little Prince (2015) - 93%
Genre: Animated/ Fantasy
Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it’s human connections that matter most, and that it is only with heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.
Language: English
Director: Mark Osborne
Length: 1h 46m
67. Cam (2018) - 93%
Genre: Horror/ Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: A camgirl has her principles, until a mysterious woman who looks just like her takes over her channel.
Language: English
Director: Daniel Goldhaber
Length: 1h 34m
66. Private Life (2018) - 93%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and assisted reproduction.
Language: English
Director: Tamara Jenkins
Length: 2h 4m
65. Yes, God, Yes (2019) - 93%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A Catholic girl finds herself having tempting thoughts after an AOL chat turns unexpectedly racy.
Language: English
Director: Karen Maine
Length: 1h 18m
64. Saving Private Ryan (1998) - 93%
Genre: War/ History
Synopsis: Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat.
Language: English
Director: Steven Spielberg
Length: 2h 49m
63. Hustle (2022) - 93%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: The film stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.
Language: English
Director: Jeremiah Zagar
Length: 1h 58m
62. An Inconvenient Truth (2006) - 93%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim follows Al Gore on the lecture circuit, as the former presidential candidate campaigns to raise public awareness of the dangers of global warming and calls for immediate action to curb its destructive effects on the environment.
Language: English
Director: Davis Guggenheim
Length: 1h 35m
61. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (2017) - 93%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: The adult children of Harold Meyerowitz reunite in New York in preparation for their father’s career retrospective.
Language: English
Director: Noah Baumbach
Length: 1h 50m
60. Midnight in Paris (2011) - 93%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has taken to touring the city alone. On one such late-night excursion, Gil encounters a group of strange -- yet familiar -- revelers, who sweep him along, apparently back in time, for a night with some of the Jazz Age’s icons of art and literature.
Language: English
Director: Woody Allen
Length: 1h 34m
59. Hugo (2011) - 93%
Genre: Adventure/ Fantasy
Synopsis: Hugo it tells the story of a boy who lives alone in the Gare Montparnasse railway station in Paris in the 1930s, only to become embroiled in a mystery surrounding his late father’s automaton and the pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès.
Language: English
Director: Martin Scorcese
Length: 2h 6m
58. Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) - 93%
Genre: Action/ Adventure
Synopsis: Blamed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the entire IMF agency are disavowed by the U.S. government, while the president initiates the Ghost Protocol. Hunt must somehow clear the agency’s name and prevent another attack.
Language: English
Director: Brad Bird
Length: 2h 13m
57. Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Genre: Superhero
Synopsis: Two years after the events of Spider-Man, Peter Parker finds himself struggling to stop Dr. Otto Octavius from recreating the dangerous experiment that kills his wife and leaves him neurologically fused to mechanical tentacle
Language: English
Director: Sam Raimi
Length: 2h 2m
56. Sorry to Bother You (2018) - 93%
Genre: Comedy/ Fantasy
Synopsis: In an alternate reality of present-day Oakland, Calif., telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory.
Language: English
Director: Boots Riley
Length: 1h 45m
55. Midnight Run (1988) - 94%
Genre: Comedy/ Action
Synopsis: Bounty hunter Jack Walsh is enlisted by bail bondsman Eddie Moscone to bring accountant Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas back to Los Angeles.
Language: English
Director: Martin Brest
Length: 2h 2m
54. The Sea Beast (2022) - 94%
Genre: Kids & family/ Fantasy
Synopsis: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes -- and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey
Language: English
Director: Chris Williams
Length: 1h 55m
53. Sword of Trust (2019) - 94%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A cantankerous pawnshop owner and his man-child employee team up with an out-of-town couple who are trying to hawk a Civil War-era sword inherited from a recently deceased grandfather.
Language: English
Director: Lynn Shelton
Length: 1h 29m
52. The Lost Daughter (2021) - 94%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A professor in her 40s travels to a Greek isle to relax, read and occassionally flirt. But the arrival of a young mother sends her into an uneasy spiral.
Language: English
Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Length: 2h 2m
51. The Power of the Dog (2021) - 94%
Genre: Drama/ Western
Synopsis: The Burbank brothers are wealthy ranchers in Montana but life turns upside down after one of the brothers meet Rose and her impressionable son Peter.
Language: English
Director: Jane Campion
Length: 2h 8m
50. The Dark Knight (2008) - 94%
Genre: Superhero
Synopsis: The film follows the vigilante Batman, police lieutenant James Gordon, and district attorney Harvey Dent as they form an alliance to dismantle organized crime in Gotham City. Their efforts are derailed by the intervention of the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind who seeks to test how far Batman will go to save the city from complete chaos.
Language: English
Director: Christopher Nolan
Length: 2h 32m
49. Marriage Story (2019) - 94%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.
Language: English
Director: Noah Baumbach
Length: 2h 16m
48. Croupier (1998) - 95%
Genre: Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: Jack Manfred (Clive Owen) is an aspiring writer who to make ends meet, takes a job as a croupier. Jack remains an observer, knowing that everything in life is a gamble and that gamblers are born to lose. Inevitably, he gets sucked into the world of the casino which takes its toll on his relationships and the novel he is writing.
Language: English
Director: Mike Hodges
Length: 1h 31m
47. Klaus (2019) - 95%
Genre: Kids & family/Holiday
Synopsis: A desperate postman accidentally brings about the genesis of Santa Claus.
Language: English
Director: Sergio Pablos
Length: 1h 38m
46. Good Hair (2019) - 95%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Prompted by a question from his young daughter, comic Chris Rock sets out to explore the importance of hair in black culture. Rock interviews celebrities such as Ice-T and Raven Symone, and visits hair salons, stylist competitions and even an Indian temple to learn about hair culture.
Language: English
Director: Jeff Stilson
Length: 1h 35m
45. American Factory (2019) - 95%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.
Language: English, Mandarin
Director: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Length: 1h 49m
44. Pan's Labyrinth (2006) - 95%
Genre: Fantasy/Drama
Synopsis: In 1944 Spain young Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) and her ailing mother (Ariadna Gil) arrive at the post of her mother’s new husband (Sergi López), a sadistic army officer who is trying to quell a guerrilla uprising. While exploring an ancient maze, Ofelia encounters the faun Pan, who tells her that she is a legendary lost princess and must complete three dangerous tasks in order to claim immortality.
Language: Spanish
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Length: 2h 0m
43. True Grit (2010) - 95%
Genre: Western/ Drama
Synopsis: After an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) murders her father, feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a boozy, trigger-happy lawman, to help her find Chaney and avenge her father.
Language: English
Director: Coen Brothers
Length: 1h 50m
42. Nightcrawler (2014) - 95%
Genre: Mystery & thriller/Crime
Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as a cameraman and -- armed with a camcorder and police scanner -- begins nocturnal forays across the city in search of shocking and grisly crimes.
Language: English
Director: Dan Gilroy
Length: 1h 57m
41. The Irishman (2019) - 95%
Genre: Crime/ Drama
Synopsis: In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa -- a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.
Language: English
Director: Martin Scorcese
Length: 3h 29m
40. Outside In (2017) - 96%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high school teacher.
Language: English
Director: Lynn Shelton
Length: 1h 49m
39. I am Divine (2012) - 96%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: The life and work of cultural icon, recording artist and actor Divine.
Language: English
Director: Jeffrey Schwarz
Length: 1h 30m
38. Life of Brian (1979) - 96%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: Monty Python’s Life of Brian: Brian Cohen is an average young Jewish man, but through a series of ridiculous events, he gains a reputation as the Messiah.
Language: English
Director: Terry Jones
Length: 1h 33m
37. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) - 96%
Genre: Romance/ Drama
Synopsis: A teenage girl’s love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.
Language: English
Director: Susan Johnson
Length: 1h 39m
36. Taxi Driver (1976) - 96%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city.
Language: English
Director: Martin Scorcese
Length: 1h 53m
35. Undefeated (2011) - 96%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: The film documents the struggles of a high school football team, the Manassas Tigers of Memphis, as they attempt a winning season after years of losses.
Language: English
Director: Daniel Lindsay and T. J. Martin
Length: 1h 53m
34. GoodFellas (1990) - 96%
Genre: Crime/ Drama
Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys his life of money and luxury, but is oblivious to the horror that he causes. A drug addiction and a few mistakes ultimately unravel his climb to the top.
Language: English
Director: Martin Scorcese
Length: 2h 26m
33. Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It (2021) - 96%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: The film follows Rita Moreno, focusing on her early life and career.
Language: English
Director: Mariem Pérez Riera
Length: 1h 30m
32. Menashe (2017) - 96%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: Deep in the heart of New York’s notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store clerk, struggles against tradition to keep custody of his only son after his wife passes away.
Language: Yiddish
Director: Joshua Z Weinstein
Length: 1h 22m
31. Atlantics (2019) - 96%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that her missing lover is dead.
Language: Wolof, French
Director: Mati Diop
Length: 1h 45m
30. Catch Me if You Can (2004) - 96%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: A film based on the biography of Frank Abagnale, who allegedly, before his 19th birthday, successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a Louisiana parish prosecutor.
Language: English
Director: Steven Spielberg
Length: 2h 20m
29. It Follows (2014) - 96%
Genre: Horror
Synopsis: A young woman is pursued by a supernatural entity after a sexual encounter and must have sex with another individual to avoid it
Language: English
Director: David Robert Mitchell
Length: 1h 41m
28. Argo (2012) - 96%
Genre: History/ Drama
Synopsis: On Nov. 4, 1979, militants storm the U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, taking 66 American hostages. Amid the chaos, six Americans manage to slip away and find refuge with the Canadian ambassador. Knowing that it's just a matter of time before the refugees are found and likely executed, the U.S. government calls on extractor Tony Mendez (Ben Affleck) to rescue them. Mendez's plan is to pose as a Hollywood producer scouting locations in Iran and train the refugees to act as his "film" crew.
Language: English
Director: Ben Affleck
Length: 2h 0m
27. Roma (2018) - 96%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Set in 1970 and 1971, Roma follows the life of a live-in Mixteco housekeeper of an upper middle-class family, as a semi-autobiographical take on Cuarón's upbringing in the Colonia Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.
Language: Spanish
Director: Alfonso Cuarón
Length: 2h 15m
26. Rocks (2019) - 97%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: A London teen takes care of her younger brother after their mother abruptly leaves.
Language: English
Director: Sarah Gavron
Length: 1h 33m
25. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) - 97%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors
Language: English
Director: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Length: 1h 30m
24. I Lost My Body (2019) - 97%
Genre: Fantasy/ Drama/ Animation
Synopsis: A severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again.
Language: French
Director: Jérémy Clapin
Length: 1h 21m
23. 13th (2016) - 97%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation’s prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.
Language: English
Director: Ava DuVernay
Length: 1h 40m
22. Aquarius (2016) - 97%
Genre: Drama
Synopsis: Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, vows to live in her apartment until she dies after a developer buys all of the units around her.
Language: Portuguese (Brazil)
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho
Length: 2h 25m
21. Mudbound (2017) - 97%
Genre: History/ Drama
Synopsis: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees’ Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy.
Language: English
Director: Dee Rees
Length: 2h 14m
20. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2017) - 97%
Genre: Comedy
Synopsis: A boy (Julian Dennison) and his foster father (Sam Neill) become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.
Language: English
Director: Taika Waititi
Length: 1h 41m
19. Dolemite is my Name (2019) - 97%
Genre: Biography/Comedy
Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu, anti-establisment film that could make or break Moore.
Language: English
Director: Craig Brewer
Length: 1h 58m
18. Won’t You Be My Neighbour (2018) - 97%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu, anti-establisment film that could make or break Moore.
Language: English
Director: Morgan Neville
Length: 1h 34m
17. Hell or High Water (2016) - 97%
Genre: Crime/ Drama
Synopsis: Toby is a divorced father who’s trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an ex-convict with a short temper and a loose trigger finger. Together, they plan a series of heists against the bank that’s about to foreclose on their family ranch.
Language: English
Director: David Mackenzie
Length: 1h 37m
16. The Hurt Locker (2008) - 97%
Genre: War/ Drama
Synopsis: Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad. As their tour of duty enters its final weeks, the men face a set of increasingly hazardous situations, any of which could end their lives in an explosive instant.
Language: English
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Length: 2h 7m
15. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) - 97%
Genre: History, Drama, Music
Synopsis: Inspired by the career of Ma Rainey, an influential blues singer and the title character, the film dramatizes a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago.
Language: English
Director: George C. Wolfe
Length: 1h 34m
14. Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America (2021) - 98%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Interweaving lecture, personal anecdotes, interviews, and shocking revelations, in WHO WE ARE: A Chronicle of Racism in America, criminal defense/civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.
Language: English
Director: Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler
Length: 1h 57m
13. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019) - 98%
Genre: Concert
Synopsis: Concert film about American singer Beyoncé and her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Language: English
Director: Beyoncé, Ed Burke
Length: 2h 17m
12. Circus of Books (2019) - 98%
Genre: Documentary/Biography
Synopsis: In 1976 a couple take over an adult book store, and the store becomes the biggest distributor of gay porn in the United States.
Language: English
Director: Rachel Mason
Length: 1h 32m
11. Whose Streets? (2017) - 98%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked a global movement.
Language: English
Director: Sabaah Folayan
Length: 1h 44m
10. Shirkers (2018) - 98%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: In 1992 teenager Sandi Tan shoots Singapore’s first road movie with her enigmatic American mentor, Georges, who then absconded with all of the footage. The 16 mm film is recovered 20 years later, sending Tan, who is now a novelist living in Los Angeles, on a personal odyssey in search of Georges’ footprints.
Language: English
Director: Sandi Tan
Length: 1h 36m
9. Under The Shadow (2016) - 99%
Genre: Horror/Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: After Shideh’s building is hit by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War, a superstitious neighbor suggests that the missile was cursed and might be carrying malevolent Middle-Eastern spirits. She becomes convinced a supernatural force within the building is attempting to possess her daughter Dorsa, and she has no choice but to confront these forces if she is to save her daughter and herself.
Language: Persian
Director: Babak Anvari
Length: 1h 24m
8. Knock Down the House (2019) - 99%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner’s daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a registered nurse in Missouri build a movement of insurgent candidates to challenge powerful incumbents in Congress. One of their races will become the most shocking political upsets in recent American history.
Language: English
Director: Rachel Lears
Length: 1h 26m
7. The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) - 99%
Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.
Language: English
Director: Radha Blank
Length: 2h 3m
6. Strong Island (2017) - 100%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: When filmmaker Yance Ford investigates the 1992 murder of a young black man, it becomes an achingly personal journey since the victim, 24-year-old William Ford Jr., was the filmmaker’s brother.
Language: English
Director: Yance Ford
Length: 1h 47m
5. Athelete A (2021) - 100%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Reporters from The Indianapolis Star expose Dr. Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of young gymnasts.
Language: English
Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Length: 1h 43m
4. The Square (2013) - 100%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: Egyptian revolutionaries battle their leaders and regime to build a new society.
Language: Arabic
Director: Jehane Noujaim
Length: 1h 43m
3. Dick Johnson is Dead (2020) - 100%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.
Language: English
Director: Kirsten Johnson
Length: 1h 29m
2. Crip Camp (2020) - 100%
Genre: Documentary
Synopsis: A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes teens who have disabilities.
Language: English
Director: James Lebrecht, Nicole Newnham
Length: 1h 47m
1. His House (2020) - 100%
Genre: Horror/Mystery & thriller
Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking beneath the surface.
Language: English, Dinka
Director: Remi Weekes
Length: 1h 33m