Horror comedy Day Shift follows a hard working dad who moonlights as a vampire hunter

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day Shift is a new Netflix horror comedy following vampire hunters in Los Angeles.

It is the directorial debut of stuntman and martial artist J.J. Perry, who has previously worked in the stunt department on films such as Iron Man, Avatar, Django Unchained, and John Wick.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in Day Shift

In fact, the action of Day Shift emulates the John Wick films, with the same style of slick fight sequences.

The disturbingly bendy vampires were played by contortionists and members of the Cirque du Soleil, making for a new kind of bloodsucker.

There’s lots of blood and over-the-top action, as well as an all-star cast, which makes Day Shift a perfect popcorn movie.

What is Day Shift about?

Day Shift follows Bud Jablonski, whose job as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley is actually a front for his real line of work - vampire hunting.

Bud needs to earn $10,000 fast to stop his wife and eight-year-old daughter from moving to Florida, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

He makes money selling the fangs of the vampires he kills, but he also has overheads to cover, as he packs a heavy arsenal when out hunting.

Bud asks his friend Big John Elliott to get him back on side with the union so that he earn quickly.

He is then lumbered with the ineffectual union rep Seth, whom he takes him on a Training Day style hunting ride along.

Bud and Seth find themselves targeted by Audrey, an ancient vengeful vampire who is out for blood herself.

The plot takes a back seat to the action, as the film is essentially a series of back to back set pieces which see Foxx take down vampires in a variety of inventive ways.

Who is in the cast of Day Shift?

Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski

Jablonski is the cool vampire hunter out to make a buck and keep his family together.

Foxx is known for his lead role in Tarantino western Django Unchained, he also played Bats in Baby Driver and Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

He won the Best Actor Oscar in 2005 for his role in the biopic Ray - he was also nominated that year for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Collateral.

Dave Franco and Jamie Foxx in Day Shift

Dave Franco as Seth

Seth is the bumbling union rep that Bud is forced to work with - he spends most of the film wetting himself but eventually comes into his own.

Franco, the younger brother of actor James Franco, is known for his roles in Now You See Me, Bad Neighbours, and The Disaster Artist.

Snoop Dogg as Big John Elliott

Big John is Bud’s laidback friend, and helps him get back in with the union.

Snoop is a rapper known for his songs Drop it Like It’s Hot, Gin and Juice, and Sweat, among many others.

Snoop also has many acting credits to his name, having starred in Training Day, Straight Outta Compton, High School, and Bad Boys II.

Karla Souza as Audrey

Other cast members include:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Heather

Meagan Good as Jocelyn Jablonski

Karla Souza as Audrey

Steve Howey as Mike Nazarian

Scott Adkins as Diran Nazarian

Oliver Masucci as Klaus

Eric Lange as Ralph Seeger

Peter Stormare as Troy

Zion Broadnax as Paige Jablonski

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Day Shift?