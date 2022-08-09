Having returned from a hiatus, actor John Boyega explains how he overcame a rough patch in his career and gushes about his upcoming roles.

John Boyega has admitted that he contemplated quitting acting after back-to-back roles left him feeling “exhausted” and “paranoid”.

The actor, 30, from Peckham, explained to Men’s Health, that he had to take a break after his big roles in Star Wars: Episode VII, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and the stage play Woyzeck.

During his hiatus, the star worked on becoming stronger, physically and mentally, which can be seen in his overhauled appearance with a sculpted frame and clean fade hairstyle.

“You’re tired by your own dream, what you love,” John said of his rough patch in 2017.

The actor, who is the son of Nigerian immigrants, added that he was blindsided by the racist abuse he received online for his role in Star Wars.

He believes speaking out about his experience will help future actors who break into the film industry.

John explained that Robert Downey Jr warned him that he would go through “turbulence”, before finding his identity and claims he has now surrounded himself with a circle of trusted people, who help and motivate him.

“I am very interested in people who go to dark spaces and are able to flip that,” John added.

The next few months are set to be exciting for the actor as he has three films set to hit screens, Breaking, The Woman King, and They Cloned Tyrone.

He also has work coming up with his own company ‘UpperRoom Productions’.

John Boyega at the UK premiere of Attack The Block (Getty Images)

John Adedayo B. Adegboyega was born on the 17th March 1992, in Peckham, South London.

His father was a Pentecostal preacher, who wanted John to follow in his footsteps and his mother Abigail Boyega works with disabled people.

By the age of five, John realised that he wanted to have a career in acting and began direcing all of his efforts towards the goal.

He was spotted in a school play by Teresa Early, director of Theatre Peckham, at age nine and went on to join the theatre along with other kids his age.

In the years to come, the actor enrolled at the University of Greenwich to study a BA in film studies and media writing, but dropped out to pursue his acting career.

In 2011, John had his big hit when he was offered a role in 2011’s Attack the Block playing Moses.

Following the success, it was confirmed in 2014 that John would feature in ‘Stars Wars The Force Awakens’.

He worked very closely with star Daisy Ridley on Star Wars, with fans even thinking the two were dating until John shut down the rumour saying: “Lol that’s sis bro! My engaged sis! Besides, my preference is more…erm….brown.”

