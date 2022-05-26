Star Wars Celebration is expected to see announcements of new franchise film and TV releases

Star Wars Celebration is an ever more important date in the Star Wars fan’s calendar than May the 4th.

The four-day event, which is a bit like Comic Con but exclusively for Star Wars, will involve a deluge of updates on projects within the franchise.

New film announcements, Disney + shows, and game releases could all be revealed at the convention.

The Mandalorian and his little buddy Baby Yoda (Credit: Lucasfilm)

What is Star Wars Celebration?

Star Wars Celebration is a gathering of fans of the franchise and creative talent which has been held sporadically since 1999.

Celebration events usually involve major announcements about new Star Wars projects - at the 13th Celebration in 2019, teaser trailers for The Rise of Skywalker and the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were revealed.

This year’s Star Wars Celebration will be held in Anaheim, California from 26-29 May.

At the last event in 2019, roughly 65,000 fans attended in person, and similar numbers are expected this month, but Celebration will also be available to livestream.

What announcements are expected at Star Wars Celebration?

Film announcements

News on the next Star Wars film is expected to be announced.

The last cinematic release in the Star Wars canon was The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, so fans will be itching to hear more about the next movie.

A currently untitled Star Wars film is being developed by Lucasfilm with Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi attached to the project.

Any updates on Star Wars film projects will come during the Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase panel at 7pm on 26 May UK time.

TV updates

Several TV shows will also be discussed at Celebration.

Andor, a prequel series to the 2016 film Rogue One, which was itself a prequel to A New Hope.

The series follows rebel Cassian Andor five years before the events of Rogue One, but little else is known so far, and Celebration may fill in some of the blanks and perhaps offer a teaser trailer.

More information on a third season of The Mandalorian and updates on Ahsoka, a standalone series focusing on Rosario Dawson’s character in The Mandalorian should also be in the offing.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One (Credit: Lucasfilm)

Like the film updates, these announcements are also expected to come during the Lucasfil’s Studio Showcase on 26 May.

However, updates on The Mandalorian may also be included in Mando+ : A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni, on 28 May at 7pm UK time.

Another show which fans will be expecting to hear about is the animated series, Tales of the Jedi.

Currently the title is all that is known about the series but it has an entire panel dedicated to it, where plenty more information will be revealed.

The Tales of the Jedi panel will take place at 10.30pm on 28 May UK time.

A second season of the anime anthology series Visions could be announced at Celebration.

There is a Star Wars: Visions panel at 8.30pm on 29 May UK time, so it would be pretty disappointing if that didn’t include confirmation of a second season.

Video Game announcements

Several Star Wars video games are currently in the works including Jedi: Fallen Order 2, Star Wars: Hunters, a Knights of the Old Republic remake, and an untitled first person shooter game.

There aren’t any panels dedicated to upcoming video game releases, however it’s possible that a surprise announcement may yet be made.

How to watch Star Wars Celebration

If you don’t fancy travelling to Anaheim, there are easier ways to catch the panel discussions live.