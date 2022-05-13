The show will be held at venues across the UK including London’s 02

Disney has announced a new UK tour of Disney on Ice Dream Big.

Disney fans, rejoice, all of your favourite characters - from Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse to the Disney princesses - are back for a new UK ice tour.

The tour, called Disney on Ice Dream Big, will tour across the UK during November and December 2022.

There will be a total of 66 shows at seven venues, including London’s 02 and the Utilita Arenas in both Sheffield and Newcastle.

So, what is the Disney on Ice Dream Big show, what venues will the tour visit and how can you get tickets?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Disney on Ice Dream Big Show?

During the show, Disney fans will see all their favourite characters come to life, including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.

They will tell all of their beloved stories - and sing all of their best loved songs - on the ice.

Every magical moment will be shared with the audience as they all skate around the rink.

What venues will the tour be visiting?

The Disney on Ice UK tour begins in Manchester’s AO Arena on Wednesday 2 November before heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live, The SSE Arena in Belfast, Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena, and then the Utilita Arenas in Newcastle and Sheffield.

The tour will then finish in London at the 02, with the final date of the UK tour being on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2022.

What are the full tour dates?

The full tour dates for Disney on Ice Dream Big are:

2- 6 November 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

10th - 13 November 2022: P&J Live, Aberdeen

18 - 20 November 2022: SSE Arena, Belfast

30 November - 4 December 2022: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

7 - 11 December 2022: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

15 - 18 December 2022: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

22 - 31 December 2022: The O2, London (excluding Christmas Day)

What time are the shows?

For most of the UK dates, there is a range of times available so families can find one to suit their needs.

For younger children, there is a 1.30am showing at some venues.

There is also an afternoon show at 2.30pm and an evening show at 6.30pm at some venues.

The timings for each date varies by venue, so we advise checking with your local venue.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Disney on Ice presents Dream Big are available at Ticketmaster now.

The general sale tickets went live on the morning of Friday 12 May, following a number of exclusive pre-sales earlier in the week.

Tickets to Disney events are always popular, and so people are advised to buy their tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.

How much do tickets cost?

The price of tickets depends on the venue and ticket type, but prices start at just £23.95.

Check with your local venue for the price of tickets.

Is there a preview video for Disney on Ice Dream Big?

For a glimpse of what you will see if you attend the show, Disney has created a preview video.

You can watch the video below.