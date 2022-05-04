Star Wars fans are some of the most devoted fans in the world, to the point that they've turned a play on the famous phrase "May the force be with you" into a global celebration of the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars Day 2022, including how to commemorate the occasion at home.

What is Star Wars Day and when is it?

Star Wars fans dress up as characters from the saga on Star Wars Day 2019 (Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Every year on 4 May, Star Wars Day is commemorated.

Star Wars Day is a day where fans gather to honour the sci-fi property, and it has subsequently been adopted by Lucasfilm and its parent company Disney.

Additionally, some Star Wars fans take the joke a step farther by participating in extra celebrations on 6 May, dubbed "Revenge of the Sixth" in honour of the 2005 instalment of the Star Wars epic Revenge of the Sith.

What does 'May the 4th be with you' mean - and what's the response?

Star Wars use of the phrase, “May the fourth be with you”, which is a pun based on the iconic Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you”.

Characters in the Star Wars universe say this phrase to one another as a way to wish each other good luck.

You can respond by saying 'And also with you' or 'May the force be with us all', although the responses can vary across the Star Wars franchise and fan universe.

When did celebrations for Star Wars day begin?

The first organised celebration of Star Wars Day took place in 2011, at the Toronto Underground Cinema - the day included events such as a trivia game show, a costume contest and tribute films.

In 2013, the Walt Disney Company officially began observing the day with Star Wars themed events and festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

A number of Star Wars Day deals and discounts are also made available on the Star Wars website.

How is Disney celebrating Star Wars Day 2022?

Unfortunately, 4 May 2022 won’t see any new Star Wars content debuting on Disney+ - though it’s just a few short weeks until Ewan MacGregor’s standalone series ‘Kenobi’ premieres on 27 May.

There will, however, be a brand new behind-the-scenes documentary to enjoy; Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett will be released, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the series' creation.

The cast and creative team of The Book of Boba Fett will discuss the show in depth, and disclose how they kept crucial surprises like an appearance from Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano hidden.

Aside from that, Disney is commemorating the franchise with activities like watch parties, 4 May deals on merch, and crafts and recipes to help fans tap into their inner creative force.

What are some ways I can celebrate?

There are loads of ways that Star Wars fans can take part in Star Wars Day 2022.

You can watch all of the Star Wars catalogue on Disney+, including the spinoff series The Mandalorian.

Disney+ also boasts some of the more retro Star Wars offerings as well, such as The Story of the Faithful Wookiee, Caravan of Courage and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor.

You can also try your hand at making some Star Wars themed food and drinks - there are a number of Star Wars themed recipes on the Star Wars website, such as Blue Milk Mando Macarons, Bad Batch Cookies and Ewok Sushi.

Audio book company Audible has a huge range of Star Wars titles on offer for fans to check out, bringing together amazing voice actors to bring the stories to life - with even some of the cast members from the animated shows returning to lend a voice.