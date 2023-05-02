A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this May, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television shows to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s May releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this May, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.

Drama

Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank and Bel Powley as Miep Gies in A Small Light, speaking to one another in the annex (Credit: National Geographic for Disney/Martin Mlaka)

A Small Light | Tuesday 2 May

Miep Gies was young and carefree when Otto Frank asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband, Jan, with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex. Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber star.

The Chi Series 5 | Wednesday 17 May

On Chicago's south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighbourhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. A coming-of-age drama from Lena Waithe.

American Born Chinese | Wednesday 24 May

Jin Wang, a high schooler struggling with his school and home life, is drawn into a battle between gods of Chinese mythology. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu star in this adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel from directors Destin Daniel Cretton and Lucy Liu.

The Clearing | Wednesday 24 May

A wealthy executive is kidnapped by a disgruntled employee and held captive in a forest. Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce star in this Australian drama based on J.P. Pomare's novel In the Clearing.

Good Trouble Season 5 | Wednesday 31 May

Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech, and Callie faces the harsh realities of the legal system as she clerks for a federal judge. Maia Mitchell (Mortified) and Cierra Ramirez (The Secret Life of an American Teenager) star as two sisters relying on each other in their new home of Los Angeles.

Comedy

The teachers of Abbott Elementary, sat in a classroom (Credit: Pamela Littky/Disney)

The Muppets Mayhem | Wednesday 10 May

The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — go on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. Lilly Singh stars as young music executive Nora, helping the Muppets house band get to grips with the modern music scene.

Not Dead Yet | Wednesday 10 May

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Hannah Simone (New Girl), and Lauren Ash (Superstore) star in this romantic comedy about an obituary writer who can see dead people.

Abbott Elementary S2 Part 2 | Wednesday 17 May

Parks and Recreation-style workplace sitcom following the passionate teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Sheryl Lee Ralph star. After the first ten episodes of Series 2 landed on Disney+ in March, the rest of the series is arriving now.

Single Drunk Female Season 2 | Wednesday 31 May

A year and a half into her sobriety journey, Sam is finally feeling like she has a life worth celebrating. However, she quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride. Busy Phillips (Girls5Eva) joins the cast of the Sofia Black-D’Elia comedy.

Documentary

Musician Ed Sheeran leaves after the first day of his copyright-infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court o

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All | Wednesday 3 May

Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. Sheeran discusses some recent hardships in this documentary that blends archive footage, intimate interviews, and exclusive behind the scenes access at big concerts.

Psy – Summer Swag 2022 | Wednesday 3 May

A concert film following Psy as he performs a record ten shows across seven cities to a crowd of over 350,000 people in some of South Korea’s first big post-Covid shows.

Family

Yoda with Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, with their friends Nash and RJ-83 on planet Tenoo in Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 | Thursday 4 May

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology, taking a more expressive and interpretive approach to the galaxy far, far away. Volume 2 features contributions from animation studios El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'ART Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures | Thursday 4 May

Jedi younglings study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Disney Junior cartoon for young children being introduced to Star Wars for the first time.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2 | Wednesday 24 May

Chip and Dale, two mischievous chipmunks, constantly get themselves in trouble while also trying to survive in a big city park. As they try to build their acorn stash for the winter, Chip and Dale tangle with Pluto, Donald, and more.

Reality & Light Entertainment

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres 25 May on Disney+

Disney Intertwined Live | Friday 5 May

A filmed version of the live musical show, featuring performances of classic Disney songs like Keep Living Without Your Love, Tacones Rojos and Vivir Así, as well as the original songs Donde Voy and Convénceme.

The Kardashians Season 3 | Thursday 25 May

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting and building their own empires in the months following Kourtney and Travis’ recent wedding.

Original Films

Rye Lane | Wednesday 3 May

Dom and Yas, each reeling from bad break ups, connect over the course of a particularly eventful day in South London. David Jonsson (Industry) and Vivian Oparah (Class) star in this brilliant film from director Raine Allen-Miller and writers Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia.

Crater | Friday 12 May

Caleb Channing is about to be relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following his father's death. To fulfil his dad's last wish before leaving, he and his three best friends hijack a rover to explore a mysterious crater. Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon) and Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Raven’s Home) star in this family film from director Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment).

White Men Can’t Jump | Friday 19 May

Two basketball players, opposites who are seemingly miles apart, find they might have more in common than they imagined possible. Sinqua Walls (Friday Night Lights) stars across from rapper Jack Harlow in this remake of the 1992 comedy from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Old Favourites

A Royal Night Out (2015) | Friday 5 May

