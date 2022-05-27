Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor return as the legendary Jedi who trained Anakin Skywalker

The latest Star Wars series is finally here and sees actors reprising their roles from the prequel trilogy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the famous Jedi Knight watch over a young Luke Skywalker and hide from the Jedi hunting inquisitors during his exile on Tatooine.

The six-part series marks the first on-screen appearance of Obi-Wan since The Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Who is in the cast of Obi-Wan?

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan is a legendary Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker, not realising that he would turn to the dark side.

The series is set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, in which Anakin became Darth Vader and sees Obi-Wan now watching over a young Luke Skywalker and his twin sister Leia Organa.

To the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere, McGregor reprised his role as Kenobi from the

prequel trilogy.

McGregor has starred in dozens of acclaimed films including the cult classic Trainspotting and its sequel, disaster movie The Impossible, and the Stephen King horror adaptation Doctor Sleep.

Ewan McGreegor as Obi-Wan

Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia Organa is not yet the princess and leader of the Rebel Alliance that Star Wars fans have known and loved for decades.

Rather, she is a ten-year-old girl who spends her days getting up to mischief on Alderaan while she is unknowingly watched over by Kenobi.

Blair has an impressive CV for such a young actress, and has starred as Serenity in the crime series Wacoand Hazel in the sitcom Indebted.

She has also had roles in the films Band Aid, Bird Box, We Can Be Heroes, and The Playdate.

Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa

Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker

Young Luke Skywalker is being looked after on Tatooine by Lars and his wife Beru at the request of Obi-Wan.

As Obi-Wan watches over Luke from a distance, he is also waiting for the right moment to train him in the use of the force and mould him into a rebel leader.

Feely is a ten year old actor and has previously been in the music video for In the End by Stephen DeFrancesco.

He also played Timmy in an episode of the Netflix horror anthology series Creepshow.

Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker

Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor, the leader of a group formed by Emperor Palpatine whose mission was to hunt down the Jedi.

The Grand Inquisitor is himself a fallen Jedi, and inquisitors would often try to convert the Jedi they captured.

Friend is best known for his roles as Peter Quinn in the political thriller series Homeland, and as James Whitehouse in the drama series Anatomy of a Scandal.

His film roles include playing Stalin’s son Vasily in Death of Stalin, Theo in the Van Gogh biopic At Eternity’s Gate, and Lieutenant Kotler in the Second World War film The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Owen Lars is a Tatooine moisture farmer who looks after Luke Skywalker on the desert planet.

He is fiercely protective of Luke and does not want Obi-Wan to train him in the ways of the force, believing that he will meet the same fate as his father, Anakin.

Edgerton previously played Owen Lars in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith = his other major film roles include playing Tom Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, Gordo in the thriller, The Gift, and Ramses in Exodus: Gods and Kings

He also starred as Rideway in the historical series The Underground Railroad, and Will McGill in The Secret Life of Us.

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva

Reva is another of the inquisitors, and a loyal servant of Darth Vader, who has been tasked with capturing Obi-Wan.

Reva schemes to kidnap Leia, believing that this will lead her to her true target.

Ingram previously starred as Jolene in the Netflix hit show The Queen’s Gambit, and had roles in the short films Love Therapy and Candace.

She also starred as Lady Macduff in The Tragedy of Macbeth and as Amy Sharp in the action drama Ambulance.

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Fifth Brother is another member of the dark side who has been tasked with hunting down surviving Jedi and converting or killing them.

He and Reva have been on the hunt for Obi-Wan for ten years but may finally have caught his scent.

Kang has starred has Han in five of the Fast and Furious films, and is due to reprise his role in the upcoming Fast X.

His other roles include playing Raj in Die Hard 4.0, Hollywood in Ninja Assassin, and Taylor Kwon in Bullet to the Head.

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi

The first two Episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to watch now on Disney +, and episode three will be released on 1 June.