Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, has impressed critics and audiences, garnering a high score on movie rating site Rotten Tomatoes

Prey is the latest film in the Predator franchise, following 2018’s The Predator, and sees mankind do battle with its ultimate enemy once again.

The film comes from Dan Trachtenberg, director of the claustrophobic horror film 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Prey (2022)

Chronologically, Prey sees one of the first clashes between the Predator and humans, set three centuries before the events of the first film.

Prey has already gained a strong response with a 91% fresh rating from critics and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is Prey about?

Prey is set in 1719 in the world of the Comanche Nation, a North American Indian tribe of the Great Planes.

As the Comanche encounter the Predator, a deadly alien hunter, Naru, a skiller female warrior who is out to prove herself, faces the threat head on in order to protect her tribe.

Naru realises that the Predator has a highly advanced arsenal of weapons at its disposable, and she must use all of her cunning to level the playing field.

The film will follow a similar plot to the first Predator film which saw a team of commandos in central America stalked by the Predator, but they at least had machine guns to hand.

Prey is a prequel to all other Predator films, and shows the earliest encounter yet between mankind and the Predator, 268 years before Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch came into contact with one in 1987.

Who is in the cast of Prey?

Amber Midthunder stars as the warrior Naru who will take on the Predator and fight to defend her tribe.

Midthunder is known for playing Kerry Loudermilk in the sci-fi drama series Legion and for her roles in action thriller The Ice Road alongside Liam Neeson, and drama film The Wheel.

Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator, an alien super-hunter that kills humans for sport.

DiLiegro played the Dragior in Disney series The Quest, and has also appeared in The Walking Dead and American Horror Stories.

Amber Midthunder as Naru in Prey

Other cast members include:

Dakota Beavers as Taabe

Stormee Kipp as Wasape

Michelle Thrush as Aruka

Julian Black Antelope as Chief Kehetu

Stefany Mathias as Sumu

Bennett Taylor as Raphael

Mike Paterson asBig Beard

Nelson Leis as Waxed Mustache

When is the Prey release date?

Prey was released on Disney Plus in the UK on 5 August. The film has a run time of 1 hr 39 mins.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Where can you watch other Predator films?

Most of the Predator films are available to watch on Disney Plus now, these include, in order of release:

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Alien Vs Predator (2004)

Predators (2010)

Alien Vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

The Predator, which is the last film in the franchise to have been released before Prey, is not available to watch on Disney Plus. It is available to rent on Amazon Prime.