Never Have I Ever, the coming-of-age teen sitcom from Mindy Kaling, is returning to Netflix for its third season on Friday 12 August.

The series, about a young girl navigating high school relationships after the unexpected death of her father, is loosely based on co-creator Mindy Kaling’s own life.

Here’s everything you need to know about Never Have I Ever season 3.

What is it about?

The official Netflix synopsis explains that “Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

In the third series, Devi is still dealing with the fallout of what unfolded between her and love interests Paxton and Ben – and starting to question whether a relationship with Paxton makes as much sense as she previously thought.

Who stars in Never Have I Ever season 3?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, holding up silver tinfoil letters reading “DANCE?” (Credit: Isabella B. Vomikova/Netflix)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar, the lead character loosely based on Mindy Kaling. Never Have I Ever was Ramakrishnan’s first screen role, having found success in an open audition, but she’s since gone on to appear in Pixar’s Turning Red.

Poorna Jagannathan plays Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother and a dermatologist. She’s best known as the producer and star of the influential play Nirbhaya, but has also appeared in the HBO series The Night Of and the Apple TV+ crime drama Defending Jacob.

Darren Barnet plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, one of Devi’s love interests. Barnet – who, in real life, is ten years older than Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – has previously appeared in supporting roles in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Criminal Minds, and This Is Us.

Jaren Lewison plays Ben Gross, a competing love interest for Devi. Never Have I Ever is Lewison’s first and still only lead role, though he did appear in four episodes of Barney and Friends as a child actor.

The series is narrated by professional tennis player John McEnroe, who was Devi’s father Mohan’s idol. McEnroe is playing himself as narrator.

Who writes and directs Never Have I Ever?

The series was co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Lang Fisher (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Fisher – an early staff writer at The Onion – serves as showrunner on Never Have I Ever, and has written the Season 3 finale. Kaling has written the series opener.

Is there a trailer for Never Have I Ever?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When is Never Have I Ever being released?

All 10 episodes of Never Have I Ever season 3 will arrive on Netflix as a boxset on Friday 12 August.

How many episodes is Never Have I Ever season 3?

There are 10 episodes in Never Have I Ever’s third season, each of which are around 30 minutes long.

Will there be a fourth season of Never Have I Ever?

Yes, there will! A fourth – and, perhaps sadly for fans, final – season is in the works. It doesn’t have an airdate quite yet, but it’s expected to arrive in mid-2023.

Why should I watch Never Have I Ever?