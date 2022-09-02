The next event to be held in Jade Goody’s memory is a walk on September 25

Jack Tweed has opened up about moving on from his late wife Jade Goody after she passed away from cervical cancer in March 2009.

The Celebrity Big Brother contestants married one month before Jade died at the age of 27 and since then Tweed has been keen to raise awareness and money in her memory.

In the 13 years since her passing, Jack has had a couple of relationships, but reports started circulating earlier this year that the 35-year-old had found love again.

Jack Tweed married Jade Goody in 2009 before she passed away from cervical cancer (Pic:Getty)

Jack told Metro that he has met someone but has been “taking it slow”, while admitting that he feels “guilty” dating other women following the passing of Jade.

Jack said: “It sort of just happened. It’s been 13 years now [since Jade’s death] so I can’t really stay single for the rest of my life.”

“Obviously I do feel guilty every time I meet someone but she came to the ball and she’s coming to the walk and she’s fundraising for the walk. It’s nice that she’s helping.”

Jack Tweed has found love 13 years after Jade’s passing (Pic:Getty)

Previous fundraisers include a charity ball which raised £30,000 for the Trust for Complementary Care Rehabilitation in July 2022.

The next event will be the Jade Goody Memory Walk on 25 September, which will see participants walk three-miles from Essex to Loughton.

Jack said that focusing on the fundraising helps him feel that Goody is “back in his life” and helps to deal with grief.

He explained that he has learned how to live with the grief.

Jack’s fundraising efforts also see the electrician trying to raise awareness for cervical cancer and urging people to attend cervical screenings.

He said the number of people who were getting cervical screenings raised by 90% after Jade’s death, but it has fallen again.

Jack added: “Also I want to lower the age. At the minute, the age is 25 for screening tests and I think that’s ridiculous. It should be 18.”

Jade Goody died of cervical cancer in 2009. Picture: Getty Images

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 3,200 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year, and it is the 14th most common cancer in women.

In addition to the Jade Goody Memory Walk, Jack is hoping to open a rehabilitation centre in his late wife’s name as well as a fireworks night and a potential festival next year.

Jade’s sons Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 17 who she had with previous partner Jeff Brazier will be in attendance at the walk among others such as James Argent and Jade’s family members.

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier will join EastEnders in his acting debut as Freddie Slater, son of Maureen “Little Mo” Slater (Photo: PA/BBC)

Bobby Brazier has just kick-started his acting career by getting a role in EastEnders - a move that Jack said would make his mum “really proud”.

Jack said: “He’s in EastEnders! He’s doing his modelling as well, I’m really pleased for him. Jade would be really proud.

“If you met Bobby, he is sort of made for that life - he’s got so much confidence, he’s like his Mum in a lot of ways.”