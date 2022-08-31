More than 350 GoFundMe campaigns have been started in the UK alone to support the country raising more than £200,000.

Hundreds of fundraisers have been launched to help people on the front line of the crisis unfolding in Pakistan.

Flash flooding has submerged a third of the country, affecting 33 million Pakistani people and damaging or destroying almost one million homes

At least 1,061 people have been killed - although this official death toll is likely to go up.

People are raising money to provide those living in the country with the basics to live including water, food, medical supplies and tents to live.

But they are also helping them to rebuild their lives in the long run after homes, possessions and income streams have gone.

Figures released by GoFundMe show more than 350 campaigns have been started in the UK alone mentioning ‘Pakistan’ in the last week - raising more than £200,000 to help.

The UK represents more than a third of all campaigns started for Pakistan. The UN is appealing for £136million in emergency funding to help the country deal with the devastating floods after more than 1,150 people have been killed and nearly half a million displaced.

GoFundMe fundraisers to support

Three friends from Sindh, located from the southeastern region of Pakistan, who are now based in the UK have started a GoFundMe after feeling ‘horrified’ seeing the devastation there.

They are fundraising to directly help charities on the ground and provide aid to people who’ve lost everything.

Dr Aisha Ali from Luton, who has connections with the local community in Swat Valley and three brothers-in-law travelling to help on the ground, is also raising money for the people of Pakistan.

The donations will help provide food, shelter, clothes and medicine for the families of Swat.

Amir, who is based in Wales, is fundraising to help provide immediate shelter for those without.

He will be travelling to Pakistan himself, managing the funds, and working with a team of locals from his village, Bhai Khan Ghanghro, to distribute food essentials.

Photographic evidence of all work done will be available for donors to view.

Hibba, from the tiny village of Huby in North Yorkshire is raising money with her mum Lubna to rebuild homes and fix damage caused by the flooding - with the aim to go out there and help.

Donations will help Hibba and her mum to supply bags of rice for long term use, rebuild homes and help with the costs to fix damage done by the heavy rainfall.

Speaking about the UK’s response to the disaster in Pakistan, John Coventry at GoFundMe said: “It’s incredible to see communities across the UK and Ireland step up so quickly to get resources to the areas affected.

“The demonstration of kindness and solidarity is inspiring to see in such tough circumstances. As ever, our trust and safety teams will be working around the clock to help campaign organisers get funds to the right place, so kind hearted donors can help with complete confidence.”

He added: “Kind hearted individuals have launched hundreds of GoFundMe fundraisers to help the Pakistan floods.

“When a GoFundMe is created, we work with organisers to ensure the money is transferred to the right place. Before money is transferred, an individual or organisation’s information, including their banking information and withdrawal plan, is verified so those who need it most get the aid they deserve.

“All fundraisers are backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee which ensures that all funds on this page will go to those affected by Pakistan’s flood crisis.”

GoFundMe has put together a hub featuring verified fundraisers for those looking to donate.

The charities accepting donations

Many charities in the UK are now accepting donations to support the victims of the Pakistan floods.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which brings together 15 leading aid charities, is responding to the disaster. You can donate directly to Islamic Relief UK.

Here are the charities you can donate to:

A woman carrying a child walks along a street during a heavy rainfall in the flood hit Dera Allah Yar town in Jaffarabad district, Balochistan province, on August 30, 2022. - Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on August 30 to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

British Red Cross

The Pakistan Red Crescent, is currently providing relief support in 23 of the most affected districts.

They have deployed more than 500 staff and volunteers to flood-affected districts - and it is supported by other societies from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Donations will help the teams reach people in the affected areas and provide them with:

Emergency response and evacuation

Clean drinking water

A safe place to stay

Healthcare from our mobile teams

Washing and hygiene supplies

Cash for essentials like food and warm clothing

Islamic Relief UK

Islamic Relief Pakistan was one of the first aid agencies to respond to initial flooding.

Emergency teams are on the ground right now working with local communities to establish how best to support affected families, who urgently need food, shelter, bedding, and hygiene items.

Donations so far have enabled the charity to distribute cash grants, food packs, tents, kitchen sets and hygiene kits.

Teams in Pakistan are also working with the local authorities as part of a coordinated emergency response.

Unicef

Unicef is responding with the Government and partners, helping to deliver safe drinking water, lifesaving medical supplies, therapeutic food supplies, and hygiene kits to children and families.

The emergency team is also establishing temporary learning centres and supporting the protection and psychosocial wellbeing of children affected by these devastating floods.

Unicef is providing life-saving medical equipment, essential medicines, vaccines and safe delivery kits for people who have lost their homes and now live out in the open.

Your contribution can help UNICEF reach more children and families with critical, urgent and life-saving supplies.

Muslim Aid

The Muslim Aid team in Pakistan have launched an emergency appeal and are on the ground now delivering emergency relief and assistance.

They are providing food, water, medicine, and emergency shelter.

Muslim Aid is committed to helping affected communities recover as soon as possible by supporting and initiating humanitarian and development projects in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

Your donations will provide cash grants to families, emergency supply of food for a month, water and non-food items, shelter, medicine, and healthcare facilities.

Global Relief Trust

Global Relief Trust teams are on the ground carrying out essential aid and support.

Donating £20 will provide a food parcel for a family for two weeks which includes flour, rice ghee, salt, chickpeas, mixed lentils, tea, spices, hand soap and detergent.