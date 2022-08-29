Flood relief from UN agencies, including UNICEF, has started to reach Pakistan, while DEC charities, like the British Red Cross, are appealing for donations

Unusually early and heavy monsoon rainfall has mostly hit the southern provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, although the mountainous north of the country - including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region - has also been badly affected.

International aid from United Nations (UN) agencies - including UNICEF - has started to reach the Asian state, while appeals have been launched by UK Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) charities.

So where in Pakistan has seen the worst flooding - and how can you donate to aid appeals intended to help the country?

Pakistan is bordered by Iran and Afghanistan to the West and North, and China and India to the East (graphic: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld)

Where are the Pakistan floods?

Pakistan, along with most of the rest of southern and eastern Asia, gets hit by a monsoon every year.

These are powerful rainfall events that occur when temperature imbalances develop between the land and sea, causing moist air from the ocean to rise up above the land and then fall in often torrential storms.

The monsoon in Pakistan typically begins in mid-July and ends by the start of September.

However, in 2022, the rains began in the middle of June and have been more intense than usual.

Pakistan has been hit by rainfall almost 3 times above its 30-year average (image: AFP/Getty Images)

According to the UN, rainfall across Pakistan has been 2.87 times higher than the national 30-year average, while some provinces have recorded rainfall that’s as much as five times above the 30-year average.

Ensuing flash flooding has affected 33 million Pakistani people, damaged or destroyed almost one million homes, and killed 1,061 people - although this official death toll is likely to go up.

The floods have affected most of Pakistan, with the worst-hit areas found in the Sindh province in the mostly flat South East of the country.

The mountainous Balochistan province in the South West and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the North West have also been badly hit.

Pakistan’s floods have hit the southern Sindh province the hardest (graphic: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld/United Nations)

More than 150 bridges and many roads have been washed away or badly damaged by the floods, making rescue and aid efforts hard.

Things have been made worse by what the UN has called “near incessant rainfall”, which has been causing landslides and overfilling of dam reservoirs.

There is particular concern about the state of the Tarbela Dam on the Indus River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The world’s largest earth-filled dam has reached its maximum level of 472 metres and could cause major damage downstream in the Punjab and Sindh provinces if it bursts.

Its volume is set to peak in the coming days.

Pakistani authorities say this year’s devastation is worse than in 2010 - when floods killed 1,700 people - and has been driven by climate change.

Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s top climate official said: “We are at the moment at the ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events.

“[We are] in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events, and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country.”

Military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday (28 August) that the country may take years to recover.

Pakistani authorities say the flash floods that have devastated the country have been caused by climate change (image: AFP/Getty Images)

How can you donate to Pakistan flood appeal?

International aid began to reach Pakistan on Monday (29 August), with cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arriving in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad with tents, food and other key items.

Last week, the UN said it has allocated $3 million (£2.6 million) for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to provide healthcare, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

Tens of millions of people have been displaced by the Pakistan floods (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The UK government has announced it will be sending up to £1.5 million in relief.

The Pakistani government has also said it will provide housing for all those who have lost their homes.

UK charities that are members of the Disasters Emergency Committee have launched appeals for donations.

There are fears climate change could lead to further flooding in Pakistan, as the country is home to more glaciers than anywhere else in the world (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales has announced he will be making a donation to the latter.

In a message to the government of Pakistan, he said he was “deeply saddened” by news of the devastation.