Childhood Cancer Awareness Month takes place every year, raising awareness of cancer in children.

But when does it take place and how can you get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month?

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month focuses on increasing awareness of cancer in children, as well as the work charities do to support children with cancer and their families.

According to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), in the UK and Ireland, around five children are diagnosed with cancer each week - around 1820 each year.

Cure rates for children are much higher than for most adult cancers. On average, 82% (over 8 in 10) of all children survive their cancer for five years or more.

However, cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease for children, with around 230 children dying from cancer each year, the CCLG said.

When does Childhood Cancer Awareness Month take place?

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month takes place every year from 1-30 September. This year it will begin on Thursday 1 September and end on Friday 30 September.

How can I get involved?

The internationally recognised symbol for childhood cancer is the gold ribbon, with many ways to get involved with the awareness month centring around this symbol.

During September, people are encouraged to wear a gold ribbon to help raise awareness.

The Children with Cancer UK charity said: “Help Children with Cancer UK raise awareness during the month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, by purchasing one of our limited edition pin badges. These badges feature a gold ribbon which is the internationally recognised symbol for childhood cancer.”

The badges cost £2.40 each.

You can also challenge yourself to jog 50km for Children with Cancer UK.

You have the month of September to complete the 50km challenge and to track and share your progress over the 30 days.

You can choose the location and pace that best suits you whilst supporting Children with Cancer UK.

It is free to enter and you can raise whatever you can to help fund better and safer childhood cancer treatments.

When you join the team, you will receive the following support from the charity:

Free T-shirt

A friendly team on hand to support you

Community spirit via the Facebook group

