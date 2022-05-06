Speaking on his Agony Uncles podcast with fellow Hairy Biker chef Si King, Dave Myers said that he has had ‘to have some chemo’

TV chef, and one half of cooking duo the Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers has revealed that he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Announcing the news on his Agony Uncles podcast with fellow Hairy Biker chef and friend Si King, Myers said that it was looking like that the rest of 2022 was going to be “a bit of a write-off”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know.

What did he say?

Myers revealed the news whilst talking on the Hairy Bikers - Agony Uncles podcast, with fellow Hairy Biker chef and friend Si King.

Myers said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Myers asked that listeners respected his privacy during his treatment, saying: “I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great.

“But look, the prognosis is okay, I’m going to be fine.”

Dave Myers and Si King arrive at the RTS Programme Awards 2009 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 16, 2010 in London, England (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

He added: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

Responding to Myers, King said: “No, listen, when I first met you, dude, you looked like an upside down Hells Angel so I like that look, I’ve always liked that look, you look cool.”

Myers replied: “Yeah, I know, and under different circumstances I would embrace it more, I feel, but under these circumstances it’s simply something I have to live with.

“Get on with it and crack on.”

What kind of cancer does he have?

Myers did not give any further details regarding his diagnosis, including the specific type of cancer that he has.

He has spoken in the past about previous health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma – an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018 Myers revealed he had originally dismissed the condition as a bad hangover.

Dave Myers attends the Specsavers ‘Spectacle Wearer Of The Year’ at 8 Northumberland Avenue on October 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2018, Myers said at the time: “When my local optician told me during a checkup in 2012 she thought I might have glaucoma, I said: “I don’t think so, I had a night out last night and I’ve probably just got a bad hangover”.

“She insisted I go to my GP, who referred me to hospital, where a consultant told me I had the first signs of early-onset glaucoma.

“Si and I had just lost around three stone each in a bid to get fit. I’d gone from being pre-diabetic with high blood pressure to being off all medication and feeling great.

“I was 54 and thought only old people suffered from this condition.”

In the late 90s, Myers was also diagnosed with a cyst on his brain.

In the same interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Myers said: “It was 1998 and the worst year of my life, because I’d lost my fiancée to cancer earlier in the year and then at the end of the year I suffered loads of migraines and memory loss.

Dave Myers watches the warm-up before the UEFA EURO 2016 semi final match between Wales and Portugal at Stade des Lumieres on July 6, 2016 in Lyon, France (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“Doctors scanned me and told me I had a shadow on my brain. After what had happened to [my fiancée], I was convinced I was going to die.

“In the end, it wasn’t a tumour but a benign arachnoid cyst, and emergency surgery successfully drained it.”

At the end of last year, Myers had a tough time battling Covid-19 , meaning his co-star King had to make a few solo TV appearances.

Joining Dan Walker and Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast in October last year, King said: “He’s getting there. I think it’s hit him a little harder than any of us were anticipating, really. But Dave is as tough as an old boot.”