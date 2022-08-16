Gemma Collins is ‘more determined than ever’ to shrink to a size 16 ahead of her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash
A source claims Gemma Collins is aiming to be a size 16 at her wedding to car salesman Rami Hawash
Gemma Collins is hoping to feel her best self by reaching size 16, before she walks down the aisle later this year for her winter wedding.
The former TOWIE star, 41, is set to marry fiance Rami Hawash, 48, in a dream ceremony at London’s Claridge hotel.
She has been open to her 2.2million followers on Instagram about her weight battle over the years and has been sharing pictures of her changing physique as she works on losing weight ahead of her nupitals.
Having been inspired by Rebel Wilson’s weight loss, Gemma hopes that overhauling her lifestyle will give her the opportuntity to have children, after previously suffering two miscarriages.
An insider told Closer that Gemma is “more determined than ever” to achieve the “A-list look”, as she has already booked the perfect location for her wedding to be the biggest event in Showbiz this year.
Source said: “Gemma can’t wait to walk down the aisle looking and feeling her absolute best, and now she’s decided to go all-out with the best wedding money can buy, she wants to ensure she looks the part too.
“Gemma knows the size she feels most comfortable at and with wedding fever mounting, it’s made her more determined than ever to hit her target of a size 16, so she can look and feel her best on her big day.”
Gemma, who has appeared on shows such as Dancing on Ice and I’m A Celebrity, has struggled with her fluctuating weight, alternating between size 14 to 24 over the years.
The reality television star grew up a size 10, but previously explained that her weight spiralled after a break-up in her 20s as she turned to food to “self-medicate” and stress-eat.
In addition to this, Gemma had a 10-year public toxic romance with James ‘Arg’ Argent, 34, which fuelled her insecurities and she experimented with controversial skinny jabs.
She revealed on her podcast that this is something she has come to regret, saying: “Sometimes you’re in such a desperate place and you want to lose weight.
“Since turning 40 I’ve become so much more aware of my health and I’m kind of regretting maybe not taking my health as seriously as I should have done.”
Studies show that there is a definite link between mental health and weight gain or loss.
Since her breakup with Arg, Gemma’s reunion with car salesman Rami has allowed her to get back on track.
Gemma has been in an on and off relationship with car salesman Rami since 2011.
He made appearances in TOWIE and the pair even got engaged in 2013, before calling it off three months later.
Gemma and Rami rekindled their romance after getting close again during lockdown.
Before their reunion and current engagement, Rami had a son called Tristan with an ex, who he has kept out of the spotlight.