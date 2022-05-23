The Netflix thriller is based on the series of books by Caroline Kepnes

What we know so far about season four of You (Photo: Netflix)

Ahead of the season three premier, it was announced that the Netflix psychological thriller You had been picked up once again for a fourth season.

Speaking about the show’s renewal, executive producer Sera Gamble said: “Reading Caroline Kepnes’ novel, [showrunner] Greg [Berlanti] and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view.

“And it’s been deeply thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it very wrong over the past three seasons.

“The whole You team is really excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season four.”

This is everything we know so far about You season four and what we might be able to expect from the newest instalment - including when it could be released.

Spoilers ahead for seasons one to three of You.

What will happen in season 4?

Each season of You so far has been based on one of Caroline Kepnes novels, with season one based on her book You, season two on Hidden Bodies and season three loosely based on You Love Me.

Kepnes has announced that she is working on a fourth book, but it remains unclear how much season four will follow the source material as we don’t know which will come first: season four or the as yet untitled fourth book.

The end of season three saw Joe murder his wife, Love Quinn, who, to be fair, tried to murder him first.

Season three followed Joe and Love as they attempted to navigate marriage, parenthood and the suburbs (Photo: Netflix)

Following Love’s death, Joe faked his own death and anonymously handed off his son, Henry, to neighbour Dante and husband Lansing. Over the course of season three, Joe fell back into his old patterns with his new obsession, librarian Marienne Bellamy.

After finding out about Joe’s true nature, Marienne, with her daughter, fled to France, and that’s where we left off - with Joe, in the French capital, looking for the one that got away.

Will Joe ever really change his ways? Actor Penn Badgley doesn’t think so.

The end of season three saw Marianne narrowly avoiding death at the hands of Joe’s wife, Love (Photo: Netflix)

Talking to TV Line , Badgley said: “I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatised and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change.

“I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that far gone.”

While we left Joe in Paris at the end of season three, we know that a lot of season four takes place in London. While we don’t know specifically what has brought Joe to England, given his history it’s likely to be because of someone that has caught his eye.

Who is in the cast?

You wouldn’t be the same without the charismatic killer Joe Goldberg at the centre of it all, and Penn Badgley (Easy A, Gossip Girl) will once again reprise the role for season four, this time as a widower following the death of wife Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti) at the end of season three.

Uncharted star Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Owl House) will also be returning as Marienne Bellamy.

In February 2022, Netflix announced the casting of Lukas Gage ( Euphoria , The White Lotus ) who is set to star as a new major character called Adam.

“Cage plays Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. But one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want,” Netflix wrote on Twitter.

Charlotte Ritchie ( Feel Good , Grantchester ) has also been cast as the new lead opposite Badgley in season four of You as a character named Kate who, according to Deadline , is an art gallery director.

Charlotte Ritchie attends The Phantom Of The Open World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12, 2021 in London, England (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Other new cast members that have been announced are Tilly Keeper ( Eastenders , Make Me Famous), Amy-Leigh Hickman (Our Girl, Innocent) and Ed Speleers ( Outlander , Wolf Hall).

Actors that have been cast in recurring roles also include:

Niccy Lin (Lockdown Kings, Official Secrets)

Aidan Cheng (Devils, The Girlfriend Experience)

Stephen Hagan ( The Larkins , Lucky Man)

, Lucky Man) Ben Wiggins ( Hollyoaks , A Discovery of Witches)

, A Discovery of Witches) Eve Austin (The Athena, The ABC Murders)

Ozioma Whenu (Ajar)

Dario Coates ( Rules of the Game , Damned)

, Damned) Sean Pertwee (Two Weeks to Live, The Pale Horse)

Brad Alexander (No Such Thing as Monsters)

Alison Pargeter (Chernobyl, The Crown )

) Adam James ( Vigil , Hotel Portofino )

When will season 4 be released?

There has been no announcement regarding a set date for when season four might be released - Netflix did however confirm that filming of the new season officially began on 22 March 2022, in London.

The first two seasons of the two were released on Netflix in December in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

There has been no announcement yet about the release date of season four (Photo: Netflix)

While You was quickly picked up for a third season in January 2020, production was obviously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning it wasn’t completed until April 2021, with season three arriving on TV screens six months later.

Will there be a season 5?

Season five of You has not yet been confirmed, although, prior to the renewal of season four, executive producer Sera Gamble told Hollywood Reporter : “I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell.

“I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons.

Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a season five (Photo: Netflix)

“That being said, it’s a tough TV landscape right now. There’s about 10 billion TV shows and orders are shorter and there’s more competition, so we never really save anything for later seasons.