The former Only Way is Essex star seems to have gone public with her mystery boyfriend

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims, 40, is reportedly dating Dutch playboy and businessman Morad Izemrane.

Chloe appeared to go public with her new lover as she pressed her face against his outside a hotel in Mayfair on Friday.

Morad, also known as "Mojo", has previously dated Love Island’s Arabella Chi, who appeared in season five of the ITV dating show.

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims has gone public with her new lover. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A source previously told The Sun that Morad is a “flash Playboy” and was accused of “affectionate theft” by the Spanish Police.

He allegedly stole an Italian woman’s Rolex watch after becoming romantically involved with her and was later arrested as he tried to fly from Ibiza to Palma before being released.

While it is not known how long Chloe and Morad have been together, she revealed in June that she was dating a mystery man.

At the time, she chose not to reveal the identity of her new partner, saying dating in the public eye was difficult.

Chloe Sims attends the ‘NHS Heroes Awards’ held at the Hilton Park Lane. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

“It is tricky because when you meet people, they don't sign up for what comes with me, and I lead a normal life,” Chloe told DailyMail.

“I know I'm on a TV show, but day to day I live a really simple life, and I think that the guys I meet, they expect me to behave like a TV star, I guess, and I don't.

"And sometimes I think they find that disappointing because I'm really normal. I like being at home and wearing my pyjamas, I chill, and I don't wear make-up every day. And sometimes I think the privacy thing is a problem as well."

Frankie Sims, Chloe Sims and Demi Sims attend ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Chloe’s last relationship was with Pete Wicks, who she dated under the radar for two years.

Their romance broke down after a falling out and Chloe later unfollowed her fellow TOWIE co-star on Instagram and removed their pictures together.

The former Only Way is Essex star recently had cosmetic work, including a new set of signature lips and a new structured jawline, as well as a non-surgical Brazilian Bum Lift.

The salon has described her as “filming ready” ahead of her new reality show alongside her siblings Frankie, 27, and Demi, 25, for Only Fans TV.

They quit TOWIE in July and announced they were set to star in their own TV show called House of Sims.