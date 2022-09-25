The couple met on dating reality show Love Island in 2019.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the pregnancy news on Instagram, posting a heart-warming, black-and-white video of Molly-Mae’s finale speech in the 2019 series where she said: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Lord Huron’s ‘The Night We Met’ playing as the audio, the video then transitions to clips of the couple holding Molly-Mae’s baby bump, embracing each other, and laughing.

The two reality stars, both 23-years-old, have been dating for three years - since they met in the Love Island villa in Mallorca back in 2019. Molly entered as a bombshell on Day 4 and requested a date with Tommy, and the two remained coupled up the whole way through the series.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child. Credit: @mollymae on Instagram

Both shot to the height of ‘reality’ stardom after finishing the show, and often share snippets of their life on Molly-Mae’s popular YouTube channel.

While Tommy has returned to boxing after his stint on the reality show, Molly-Mae used the show to further her career as an Influencer. She currently has 6.4 million followers on Instagram and was made Creative Director of fashion brand Pretty Little Thing in August 2021.

The loved-up couple’s pregnancy announcement will not be such a huge surprise to some fans, as the two have made no secret about wanting to start a family together.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019. Credit: @mollymae on Instagram

Previously opening up about her dreams of becoming a mum, Molly gushed in a video on YouTube: “I’m so excited to have babies and all the other stuff that comes for me and Tommy in the future, like I just cannot wait.”

Tommy also told The Sun earlier this year: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it - but I’ll be there with her every step of the way,” says Tommy.

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…”

The big announcement comes just after the couple shared some sweet snaps from their romantic trip to Switzerland, with Tommy also revealing he has plans to propose “very soon.”

The boxer took to his Instagram Stories to give his 4.2 million followers an update on his relationship, telling a fan who asked when Hague would be getting a ring that “it was probably time about six months ago, but it’s coming very soon.”

And this isn’t the only change happening in the couple’s life. They recently moved into their “dream home” - a £3.5 million mansion in Cheshire - and have been busy renovating.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 23 years old, have been together for three years. Credit: @mollymae on Instagram

Various Love Island alumni commented on the couple’s joint Instagram post, expressing their excitement.

The Creative Director’s best friend and series co-star Maura Higgins wrote: "AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!!!!LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH."

Zara McDermott, who is dating Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, commented: "I’m sobbing my eyes out. Congratulations to both of you, what beautiful news.”