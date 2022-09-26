The property boasts its own swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a summer house, three stables, a gym and a large garage.

Love Island’s Liam Reardon’s “wonderful family home” is on sale for nearly a million pounds.

The 23-year-old rose to fame in 2021, after winning the ITV reality series alongside Millie Court.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who have now split up, bought a mansion in Essex soon after leaving the Spanish villa.

However, Liam grew up in the Brecon Beacons National Park, and fans are impressed with his family home.

The five bedroom, three bathroom property is now for sale on Rightmove for £899,950.

The property boasts its own swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a summer house, three stables, a gym and a large garage.

The listing reads: “Internally on the ground floor you can find a large inviting hallway that gives access to the Study with late 19th century french marble chimney piece , Living Room, Storage room, Kitchen & First Floor! Just off the Kitchen you can find the sitting room, utility and ultra modern W.C which we love!

“The first floor offers lot’s of space for those who need it with 5 Bedrooms & a first floor Bathroom. Two of the bedrooms come with shower en suites with the master having that wonderful balcony that looks over the inviting grounds.”

The home, which was built in 1907, is nestled in the Pontsarn countryside - less than an hour from both Cardiff and Swansea.

Liam also shared pictures of the property to his Instagram, telling his 1 million followers that it’s time for his family to “down size and move on”.

The reality star wrote: “So that bitter sweet time has come, my family home is now up for sale. This is the only house I’ve ever lived in up until I moved to Essex. All of my life living there and what a special time it was.

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon (ITV2 Love Island)

“I can only admire the amount of work my parents have put into this house over the years. It has been a wonderful family home for all of us who lived there, but now it’s time for a new family to make new memories in. It will be sad seeing it go as it’s such a special home but it’s time to down size and move on.”

The 23-year-old directed his fans to the link, where he recommends watching the video for the property.

He ended the post by remembering the pool parties he and his sister would have whilst their “mam and dad were away”.

Fellow islanders Chloe Burrows, Matthew MacNabb and Chuggs Wallis commented on the sweet post.

“F****** hell what a stunning gaff,” Chloe wrote.

Matthew joked: “Any mates rates?”