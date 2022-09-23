October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Liberty Poole is helping women check their breasts

Love Island’s Liberty Poole has “created a helpful guide” for ladies to check their bodies, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The 23-year-old from Birmingham has partnered with breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel and Skinny Tan to “encourage” women to make boob checks part of their regular tanning routine.

She calls the campaign T*ts and Tanning Thursdays, telling her 1.5 million Instagram followers “apply your tan, and have a feel of your tits while you’re in the area”.

Liberty Poole during the Pride Of Birmingham Awards 2022 at University of Birmingham on March 07, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The reality star has released a video to support the campaign, she says: “Miss Poole here today and I’m here to talk about the importance of regularly checking your boobs.

“Do you know that one in seven women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime, and not enough of you are checking your boobs regularly.

“Do you know what I think is a good habit to get into, checking your boobs everytime you tan.”

The islander then shares her breast checking tips, demonstrating on oranges, peaches and cherry bakewells.

Liberty Poole attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She says: “So you’ll want to focus on the area from your armpit, across and underneath your boobs, and all the way up to your collarbone.

“Using a mirror, look for any changes in shape, outline or size. Take note for any changes in skin, such as puckering or dimpling.

“Try looking with your arms both raised and then down by your side. Using your hands, feel around for any lumps, bumps or skin thickening.

“Pay attention to your nipples, and make sure they haven’t changed shape or direction and that there is no unusual discharge.”

Liberty ends the video saying: “If you notice anything that doesn’t feel normal to you, monitor it for a week and book an appointment with your doctor to get it checked out.”

She also donated her fee from the paid partnership to CoppaFeel, “to help them continue their amazing work”.

CoppaFeel is a London-based charity which focuses on promoting early detection of breast cancer, by encouraging women under 30 to regularly check their breasts.

Liberty Poole attends the VIP Preview evening of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The influencer has previously worked with Skinny Tan, offering her fans a discount code to buy their natural and vegan friendly products.

Who is Liberty Poole?

Liberty rose to fame last year after she appeared on season seven of ITV’s Love Island.

She was coupled up with Jake Cornish from day one, and they later became an official couple during their reality show stint.

However, four days before the final, the pair decided to leave the show following their break up.