Epic Games is rolling out the latest update to Fortnite

Fortnite players are currently unable to find matches due to a scheduled update.

Epic Games is about to roll out the v.22.00 update for users around the globe including in the UK.

Matchmaking was disabled around 7am GMT/ 2am ET.

Fortnite Status will update fans when the downtime has come to an end.

The latest update will see a number of new features added and bugs fixed.

Here is all you need to know.

Why is Fortnite down?

Fortnite is down while Epic Games rolls out the v.22.00 update.

Fans were prewarned about the downtime earlier in the week.

Fortnite Status said: “ v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET.

“We’ll provide another update when maintenance has concluded. Please note patch sizes will be larger than normal for all platforms.”

The official account added at around 7am today: “ We’re beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v22.00 update, with server downtime beginning soon.

“We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended!”

The Rock has come to Fortnite. Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite.

What is changing with the update?

The v.22.00 update will include the following games, according to Epic Games.

Port-A-Bunker

Epic Games explained: “The Port-A-Bunker is a smaller, 1x1 version of the Port-A-Fort. This thrown item provides portable cover for players. It can be especially useful in Zero Build modes!”

Slide Kick

Epic Games told fans: “A new player movement type has been added in this update.

“When Allow Slide Kick is turned on, if a player slides into another player or a destructible object, they will perform a sliding kick that does damage and has knockback.

“This can be turned on or off in the My Island Settings tab, the Class Designer device, or the Team Settings & Inventory device.”

New in Creative Documentation

Epic Games said: “In our Fortnite Creative Documentation, we have a whole new section documenting Prefabs!

“The Prefab docs are grouped by theme, and contain a visual presentation of the Prefabs by category. As an example, if you’re looking for ocean or beach-related Prefabs, you can look up all available Prefabs that fit that theme in the Seaside Prefabs doc. We hope this helps you find the Prefabs you need for your awesome island design!

“If you're looking for pages on gameplay mechanics for your island, the Gameplay Examples section is now called Exploring Gameplay. We hope this renaming helps clarify the information you can find here.”

Bugs & Fixes

Epic Games has said the update will fix the following bugs: