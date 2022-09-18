Are the Fortnite servers down in the UK? Downtime start time and what update v.22.00 changes
Epic Games is rolling out the latest update to Fortnite
Fortnite players are currently unable to find matches due to a scheduled update.
Epic Games is about to roll out the v.22.00 update for users around the globe including in the UK.
Matchmaking was disabled around 7am GMT/ 2am ET.
Fortnite Status will update fans when the downtime has come to an end.
The latest update will see a number of new features added and bugs fixed.
Why is Fortnite down?
Fortnite is down while Epic Games rolls out the v.22.00 update.
Fans were prewarned about the downtime earlier in the week.
Fortnite Status said: “ v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET.
“We’ll provide another update when maintenance has concluded. Please note patch sizes will be larger than normal for all platforms.”
The official account added at around 7am today: “ We’re beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v22.00 update, with server downtime beginning soon.
“We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended!”
What is changing with the update?
The v.22.00 update will include the following games, according to Epic Games.
Port-A-Bunker
Epic Games explained: “The Port-A-Bunker is a smaller, 1x1 version of the Port-A-Fort. This thrown item provides portable cover for players. It can be especially useful in Zero Build modes!”
Slide Kick
Epic Games told fans: “A new player movement type has been added in this update.
“When Allow Slide Kick is turned on, if a player slides into another player or a destructible object, they will perform a sliding kick that does damage and has knockback.
“This can be turned on or off in the My Island Settings tab, the Class Designer device, or the Team Settings & Inventory device.”
New in Creative Documentation
Epic Games said: “In our Fortnite Creative Documentation, we have a whole new section documenting Prefabs!
“The Prefab docs are grouped by theme, and contain a visual presentation of the Prefabs by category. As an example, if you’re looking for ocean or beach-related Prefabs, you can look up all available Prefabs that fit that theme in the Seaside Prefabs doc. We hope this helps you find the Prefabs you need for your awesome island design!
“If you're looking for pages on gameplay mechanics for your island, the Gameplay Examples section is now called Exploring Gameplay. We hope this renaming helps clarify the information you can find here.”
Bugs & Fixes
Epic Games has said the update will fix the following bugs:
- Fixed an issue where some floors with grass blocked player movement and weapons, or made players walk above the grass.
- Fixed an issue where the leaf piles in Spooky Prop Gallery B were not destructible. The previous indestructible versions were added to the Indestructible Gallery.
- Fixed an issue with a carpet in the No Collision Gallery where a carpet was not displaying the correct texture.
- Fixed a collision issue for some half-walls in The Shark Wall Gallery.
- Fixed issues associated with mantling while performing charge attacks. Players can no longer mantle during charge attacks.
- A player cannot attack when the Low Energy Multiplier option is set to 0.0X and the player is out of Energy.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when Secondary Action was set to No Action.
- The Jump Attack: Knockback option is now impacting players correctly.
- The hammer now has the Sprint Attack: Energy Cost option as expected.
- Fixed an issue where Radio devices would play the default track when disabled.
- Fixed an issue where not all Tracker objectives in the HUD would appear if they were activated rapidly.
- Fixed an issue where a disabled Prop Manipulator could take priority over an active one.
- Fixed an issue where the Item Resource option was missing from the Prop Manipulator's Customize panel.
- Fixed an issue where one Wildlife Spawner's Dismount option would affect wildlife spawned from other Wildlife Spawners.
- Fixed an issue where the Accolade device was inconsistently highlighted when included in a multi-selection.
- Fixed an issue where Guards spawned with the Can Be Hired option set to No could not be changed to be hirable with the Hire Conversation.
- Fixed an issue where the Character device did not play an emote after the player stepped over the trigger.
- Fixed an issue where the Grapple Glove interacted with Mutator Zones.
- Fixed an issue where players had access to another player’s My Island tab when island edit permissions were set to Everyone.
- Fixed an issue where players did not receive elimination credit if they left the match early.
- Fixed an issue where the Join in Progress setting reverted back to the default after the option was changed in My Island.
- Fixed an issue where the player destroyed indestructible assets while riding a wolf with an Infinity Blade.