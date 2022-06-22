The new update means new rounds, obstacle courses, costumes and even more chaos

During the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown , video games enjoyed a huge boost in popularity as members of the population searched for ways to keep themselves entertained whilst staying indoors.

Games like Fortnite and Among Us built a loyal fanbase, as well as chaotic Fall Guys thanks in part to Twitch streamers broadcasting themselves battling it out with their friends.

Fall Guys was originally a game exclusively available on PC and the PlayStation 4 , a new update has made the multiplayer battle royale video game available to almost all gamers - and for free.

This is everything you need to know.

What is Fall Guys?

Fall Guys is a multiplayer battle royale platform game that involves up to 60 players controlling little jellybean-like creatures who compete against each other in a series of random mini-games.

These mini-games include things like tag or obstacle courses - some mini games require teamwork whereas others are simply every player for themselves. Each round, players are eliminated, with the ultimate aim of the game to be the last jellybean standing.

Fall Guys was released during the first Covid-19 lockdown (Photo: Epic Games)

Roughly every two to four months, Fall Guys ushers in a new season, introducing a new theme and additional content. Its first season was inspired by game shows like Takeshi’s Castle and Wipeout, and its most recent season, season six, was called Party Spectacular and was party and circus themed.

Following its newest update, Fall Guys has reverted back to season one, titled the Free For All season.

It was originally released in August 2020 by Devolver Digital for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4, however it has since been bought over by Epic Games.

What is the new Free For All update?

Following the acquisition of Fall Guys by Epic Games, the game has been made free-to-play, as of 21 June 2022, and released across additional platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, with full cross-platform play.

To download Fall Guys, you can head over to the Epic Games website and select what platform you want to download the game onto.

Have you played Fall Guys before? (Photo: Epic Games)

Following the update, Fall Guys has been removed from Steam - but players who already owned the game on Steam will continue to receive the same updates as Epic Store players as well.

The Free For All update includes seven new rounds, and five new obstacles, including:

Hex-a-Ring: you’ve heard of Hex-a-Gone, but have you ever tried jumping from tile to tile while the whole floor rotates?

Volleyfall: who can knock the ball into the other side of the court without the other players hitting it back into yours?

Speed Circuit: Navigate through the obstacles in your way and run three laps around the circuit without being flung into the misty slime

Track Attack: here to test your Fall Guy skills, you’ll have to navigate obstacles like speed arches, jump ropes and bouncy floors

Bounce Party: The bouncy floor can be your friend, or your foe while you bounce through hoops to score points

The Swiveller: in this revolving Round, players spawn on a rotating ring and must jump over the oncoming jump ropes to avoid falling into the slime

Blast Ball: players spawn on a platform in the Fall Guys arena, with parts of that platform collapsing over time - pick up Blast Balls and throw them to knock each other into the slime

An extra-special secret new round will also be launched later in the season.

The new update makes the game free to play for everyone (Photo: Epic Games)

New features also include: