The Kamehameha special attack is slightly overpowered, melting through opponents in seconds - exactly why gamers adore it

Earlier this week (16 August), the massively popular online game Fortnite dropped one of its best crossovers yet.

To celebrate the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in cinemas, characters (and more) from the hit Japanese manga franchise have come to the game, bringing all sorts of exciting additions with them.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the base material, some of the game’s latest updates are so bombastic that you’ll want to get your hands on them, regardless of whether you were previously a fan of Goku et al or not.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get the Kamehameha special attack

The Kamehameha special attack, a massive opponent-slaying energy beam unleashed in midair, is arguably players’ favourite new addition to arrive with the Dragon Ball crossover.

The move must be obtained before it can be used and appears slightly overpowered, melting through opponents in seconds - but that’s exactly why gamers adore it.

The enjoyment of the move comes not only from the visual appeal and the game-changing power of the ability itself, but also through Fortnite’s now saturated roster of colourful characters.

Years of continual updates to the game, and a multitude of multimedia crossovers, means there are now all sorts of characters included with fornite with which to tinker.

This means witnessing John Wick getting Kamehameha’d by LeBron James is no longer the stuff of dreams...

To get access to the special attack, you’ll need to head to one of a number of areas on the map where you’re sure to find a Kamehameha.

There are three Dragon Ball Vending Machines that sell the Kamehameha in return for gold bars, and can be found at:

Inside the Rave Cave towards the south entrance

In the north building at Ridgeline Racer Station, west of Coney Crossroads

At the base of the west screen building at Rocky Reels

The Kamehameha can also be obtained using gold bars from one of Fortnite’s characters, Bulma, who can be found by returning to the training area on the small island in the water east of Sanctuary.

Finally, Capsule Corp capsules can be found by studying their trails in the sky and then closing in on their luminous position; when interacted with, they yield the Kamehameha.

Each Kamehameha can be fired three times, with a cooldown between each blast to prevent players from instantly repeating the immensely powerful attack.

Because you can only carry one Kamehameha at a time, attempting to pick up a second one will instantly swap it out with the one you currently have in your inventory.

What else is new?

The biggest addition to Fortnite through the Dragon Ball crossover event are the four characters, all presented in a bright “cel-shaded” (ie cartoonish) manner, available as skins in the Item Shop.

These characters are Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus; both Goku and Vegeta have three alternate styles and built-in charging up emotes.

The game now also features a new "Power Unleashed!" tab, with tasks and rewards available to all players through 30 August.

Completing quests increases a player’s power level and grants them Dragon Balls, as well as other goodies such as back bling, emotes, sprays, and battle pass levels.

Completing all tasks grants the Shenron Glider, based on the Dragon Ball lore’s wish dragon.

For the duration of the Dragon Ball event, Bounty Boards on the island have been replaced by Versus Boards in battle royale mode.

If two players interact with these boards, their locations will be shown on each other’s maps, and they will have five minutes to find each other, defeat their opponent, and claim victory.

How can I compete in the Tournament of Power?

Tournament of Power, a duos tournament, takes place on 18 August over the course of three hours.

It’s the only competitive playlist where players can use the powerful Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items.

To compete, Simply navigate to the Tournament of Power’s ‘Compete’ tab with your duos partner; keep in mind that in order to compete, both of you must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled on your Epic accounts, and each account should be at least level 50.

The tournament will take place on Thursday 18 August, and the particular time schedule for your location can be found in the Compete tab.