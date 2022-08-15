Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eminem performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over this past weekend, an in-game radio station with Fortnite began exclusively playing music from rapper Eminem.

Fortnite Icon Radio appeared to play only from a 12- track playlist of the artist’s hits, including tracks like ‘Godzilla’ to ‘Survival’.

It appears as if all of the songs played appear on Eminem’s second greatest hits collection - ‘Curtain Call 2’ - but gamers are convinced the in-game radio takeover could also be hinting at something else.

So what could a potential Fortnite x Slim Shady collaboration look like?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is rumoured to be coming to Fortnite?

Fans are anticipating a collaboration between the massively popular online game and the superstar rapped, and a Slim Shady ‘skin’ - which would allow a player’s in-game character to take on the appearance of Eminem - is one of the more requested potential additions among fans.

The fact that this is all happening on the Icon Radio station also suggests that it could be a tease for a potential Icon Series Outfit.

But Fortnite is a massive platform with millions of users, and has recently been experimenting with new ways to provide virtual entertainment.

From intimate gig series for artists from around the world to massive virtual extravaganzas from stars like Travis Scott and Marshmello, music shows have become a semi-regular feature in Fortnite.

Could Eminem be looking to do something similar?

Although it is extremely entertaining and well-liked by its players, Fortnite has also become a tool for advertising and social events, so it could be that Eminem is just promoting his greatest hits compilation through the game.

It could all be for naught, but it’s unusual for Epic Games to include these kinds of teases and then completely ignore them.

What evidence is there?

Among Fortnite fans are a legion of ‘leakers’ who pour through the game’s coding to uncover potential hints about content that may be added at a future date.

More often than not, their educated guesses are correct, and certain leakers within the community have reliable track records when it comes to predicting new additions.

So what are they saying this time around?

Notable information dropper, iFireMonkey, pointed out that though the in-game radio station was playing 53 minutes of Eminem’s music, no skin has been found in the game’s files.

“There are 0 skins currently encrypted,” they said, “so it might be something smaller like an emote or music pack.”

Given Eminem’s controversial reputation, Epic Games may simply be testing the waters to see how interested the Fortnite audience would be in a more major event.

With the long-awaited v21.40 update due in a few days, dataminers will be on the lookout for any new clues in the game files.

What songs were played?

What songs were played?