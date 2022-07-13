‘Curtain Call 2’, Eminem’s second greatest hits collection, has been announced.

A press release accompanying the announcement of the album describes it as a hits collection comprising the Detroit MC’s creative output since the 2005 release of ‘Curtain Call: The Hits.’

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What songs will it feature?

‘Curtain Call 2’ will feature music from all of Eminem’s creative endeavours since his 2009 album ‘Relapse,’ including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and choice cuts from his solo albums.

Eminem’s collaboration with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced ‘The King And I’ - his song from the recent Elvis film - will be included.

Fans have already noticed multiple references to Eminem’s previous album artwork on the cover of ‘Curtain Call 2,’ including the fighter jet from ’Kamikaze’ the devil horns from ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2,’ and skyscrapers from his hometown of Detroit, among others.

When you flip the cover over however, the numbers reveal crude calculator jokes ("558008" becomes "BOOBSS”, for example); the kind of infantile jokes that have made the 49-year-old rapper an easy target in recent years.

Will it contain any new material?

The announcement of the new greatest hits package comes shortly after Eminem released ‘From the D 2 the LBC,’ a new single featuring Snoop Dogg, last month.

That song is the lead single from ‘Curtain Call 2’.

One previously unreleased track will be included in the collection; details of that new song will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”

When will it be released?

Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records will release the collection on 5 August 2022.