Katie Price: Trauma and Me airs 8 September on Channel 4

Katie Price has spoken for the first time about her mental health battle and PTSD condition ahead of her new Channel 4 documentary Trauma and Me.

The 44-year-old has revealed the “nightmare” events that led up to her mental breakdown in 2018, when she suffered a failed suicide attempt with “black eyes [and] bruises around her neck.”

She recounts being raped at gunpoint during a horrifying car hijacking, while filming her reality show My Crazy Life in South Africa that same year.

Katie Price has escaped jail for sending an “angry and inflammatory” message to her ex-husband in breach of a restraining order (Photo: PA)

Katie told MailOnline: “The experience when I was filming with ITV in South Africa, we had no security, if we had security they would have been able to deal with the six guys that jumped us, held me at gunpoint and raped me.”

The six attackers, who have not been apprehended, hit the media star and the production crew as they were travelling from Johannesburg and stole laptops, passports and jewellery.

Katie expressed that police had told her they were lucky to be alive after the incident.

Katie Price was involved in a car hijacking in South Africa in 2018 and also a car crash last September 2021 (Pic:Getty)

Suffering from PTSD after the car hijacking, Katie was involved in a serious car crash last September when her car ended up on its side.

The upcoming one-off documentary started filming right after the accident last year and led to Katie entering rehab.

She said in the Channel 4 show: “I could have killed myself, I could have killed someone else. I deserved to be punished, enough was enough.

Katie Price attending Lewes Crown Court with Carl Woods (Pic: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

“Getting into the car was a terrible mistake I’m so sorry for. That was a prime example of me having been triggered and not knowing how to handle it.”

Katie has been in the public eye for most of her life and has experienced failed marriages, bankruptcy and child-custody battles which have left her with anxiety and depression on top of PTSD.

The former glamour model reveals in her documentary that she even tried to commit suicide but was stopped by her love for her five children - Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine and eight-year-old Bunny.

Carl Woods and Katie Price with Katie’s eldest son Harvey (Pic:Getty)

She said: “All I saw was the kids’ faces and I don’t ever want that to happen again.”

Senior commissioning editor for Channel 4 Clemency Green, said that audiences get to see a different side to Katie in Trauma and Me, as they learn more about her mental health battle.