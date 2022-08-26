Princess Andre, 15, looked stylish in a black maxi bodycon dress in family photos taken in Cyprus

Peter Andre’s daughter Princess showed a striking resemblance to her famous mother Katie Price in photos taken during a family holiday.

The Mysterious Girl singer and his family have been enjoying some quality time together in the Larnaca area of Cyprus.

Last night, he took too Instagram to share a photo of his 15-year-old daughter with his almost 2 million Instagram followers.

Princess Andre looked stylish in a black maxi bodycon dress and beach waves, as she clutched her phone for the series of photos.

Followers went crazy for the young beauty, with the snap racking up over 71,000 likes and a flood of positive comments.

Love Island star Maura Higgins wrote:“So so so stunning”

TV personality Lizzie Cundy added: “Wow all grown up and looking beautiful”.

A fan of Peter’s said: “Princess is SO beautiful , your family’s genes are special”

Another commented: “Princess is beautiful like her mum”

“She’ll end up with modelling contract she’s beaut xx,” another added.

The family visits Cyprus often because Peter has a holiday home there.

The 90s heartthrob took the time to take a topless selfie of himself while posing for their family photos.

The singer shares Princess and son Junior, 17, with famous ex-wife Katie Price.

And also has two kids, Theo and Amelia, with wife Emily MacDonagh - who celebrated her 33rd birthday while on holiday.

Emily MacDonagh, Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre attend the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emily, who is a doctor, has chosen to keep the identity of her two children private and often covers their faces with the love heart emoji in photos.

Peter’s brother, Michael, is also on holiday with the family as he describes Cyprus as their “second home”.

Michael also shared the picture of Princess, telling his teenage niece to “stop growing up”.