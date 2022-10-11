Madonna hints at being gay during TikTok video which has 1.5 million likes

Madonna has hinted to being gay during her latest TikTok video that has left fans confused

Madonna has posted a TikTok video recreating a viral trend, but has left fans confused as to whether she is serious about the content of the video.

The pop star, 64, shared a video to her 2.8 million followers of her trying to throw a pair of pink pants into a bin.

A caption on the video reads “If I miss, I’m gay!”, which has been recreated multiple times as part of a TikTok trend.

The Material Girl hitmaker misses the shot before giving the camera a pointed look and then dramatically turning around and throwing her hand up - the video can be watched here.

Madonna has ‘come out’ as gay during a viral TikTok video

Madonna is yet to make a follow-up video, so it is unclear whether she is just following the trend or actually making a statement on her sexuality.

The American singer has only ever publicly dated men, including her two marriages to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

The mother of six has also previously dated Tupac Shakur, Vanilla Ice and Carlos Leon.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Although she has never publicly dated women, Madonna did share a famous kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in 2003 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She has not previously come out publicly, but she told The Advocate in 1991: “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong,”

The video, uploaded to Madonna’s personal TikTok video has gained 16.9 million views and has left fans confused.

Despite never publically coming out, Madonna has previously hinted at being bisexual

One user said: “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her,” with another asking “Coming out at 64?”

Multiple comments on the video made note of the drastic appearance change of the pop star, with many not recognising the Like A Prayer singer.

Reacting to the TikTok video, Lorraine Kelly appeared on her ITV programme to compare the musician to a “boiled egg”.

Kelly said: “I don’t recognise her! Honestly, what’s she done? She was so beautiful – why, why, why do women do this to themselves?”

Madonna has most recently been rumoured to be dating 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

Singer Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012

The couple had been spotted together whilst attending a REMA concert in New York City in September.

Her latest relationship comes just months after her break up with 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, who she separated with in April after three years together.

The pop singer also posted a bizarre video to her Instagram page that saw Madonna just staring at the camera as music played in the background.

One follower took to the comments to say: “That isn’t Madonna is it? What happened to her? She looks nothing like she used to.”

