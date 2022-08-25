Madonna takes to Instagram to praise daughter Loudes Leon as she releases debut single Lock&Key

Madonna’s daughter has released her highly anticipated debut single, as she follows in the pop star’s footsteps.

Lourdes Leon, who has been nicknamed Lola by her parents, released her first single Lock&Key, under the name Lolahol via the Chemical X label.

The 25-year-old’s debut song comes with a music video directed and produced by Eartheater.

It has received almost 6,000 likes on YouTube since its release, with many commenters praising the “drum n bass sound”.

One person commented: “Obsessed with this. Very British trip hop 90s drum n bass sound which I love. Amazing video too. Well done Lola!”

Another wrote: “Bravo Lola bravo I loooove this video. You’re mother should be proud”

“Sounds like a song from a movie or tv-show that i would Shazam to find out what it’s called and from who to add to my playlist. Very catchy and sexy, love it!,” a third said.

A fourth added: “That perfect Eurodance/Trance/Electronic Excellence that we missed from the 2000s Lola is bring it back, just like magic!!! On mode repeat... I’M ADDICTED AND I WANT MORE!!!”

Lourdes Leon has released her debut song (Getty Images)

Lourdes explores New York throughout the video, with shots leaning out of a car window, dressed in fish nets on the beach and in a graveyard.

Eartheater has been credited for helping to cowrite and produce the song.

Madonna shared her eldest daughter’s achievements on her Instagram story, writing: “I am so proud of you Lola”.

The song comes a year after Lourdes told Vogue that she wanted to be more than just Madonna’s daughter.

“People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” she said.

Since graduating from La Guardia School of Performing Arts in New York, Lourdes has spent time acting and modelling in addition to releasing her single.

She has starred in campaigns for brands including SKIMS, Savage x Fenty and Versace.

Madonna and actor Carlos Leon welcomed Lourdes Leon after a three-year relationship in the late 1990s.

Lourdes previously walked the runway at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week (Getty Images)

In 2000, Madonna gave birth to her second child while married to director Guy Ritchie.

Rocco Richie, 22, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight but is known for hanging out with celebrities, including Brooklyn Beckham.

Rocco shared the news of his half-sisters debut single on his social media.