The reason for Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce has not yet been announced

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after 25-years of marriage and three children.

The reason for the divorce has not yet been announced - however, many Hollywood marriages don’t last as long as the couple did.

The actor, best known for his role in boxing film series Rocky, met Jennifer in 1998 - when she was just 19 and he was 41.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere Of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

They got married in London in 1996 but had a break during their relationship, after Sylvester admitted to cheating with model Janice Dickinson.

They went on to have three daughters; Sophie, Sistine and Scarlett - and Sylvester has two sons from his previous marriage.

The settlement Sylvester and Jennifer will come too is unknown.

However, BPP University Law School has rounded up a list of the most expensive celebrity divorces of all time.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos

Settlement: $38 billion

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos poses as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin. (Photo by JORG CARSTENSEN / dpa / AFP)

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their divorce in January this year, after 25 years of marriage and four children.

The couple’s divorce settlement totalled up to $38 billion - based on Jeff’s reported net worth of $137 billion.

Subsequently, he transferred a quarter of his then 16% Amazon stake to MacKenzie.

Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

Settlement: $3.8 billion

Alec Wildenstein (L) posing with his horse Kesaco Phedo, winner of the three-year Criterium and of the Prix de Vincennes. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Jocelyne Wildenstein arrives for the Helen Yarmak fashion show May 20, 2002 at the Russian Embassy in New York City. (Photo by Keith D. Bedford/Getty Images)

Jocelyn won a reported $3.8 billion divorce settlement in 1999, when the pair split after 21 years of marriage.

The high-profile divorce proceedings resulted in Jocelyn being awarded $2.5 billion and $100 million per year for the following 13 years.

The divorce came after Jocelyn walked in on her husband, while he was with a Russian model at their family home in New York - and Alec reportedly threatened her with a gun, which resulted in him spending a night in jail.

Alec later married Liouba Stoupakova in 2000, and he passed away in 2008.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Settlement: $2.1 billion

Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP)

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West’s divorce has been named the biggest ever separation in Hollywood, thanks to their combined net worth of $2.1 billion dollars.

The pair were together for nearly seven years, and had four children.

However, they signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married, so both Kim and Kanye independently own their biggest sources of income.

Singer Kayne walked away with $1.26 billion, while Kim occupied $750 million.

They were then left to divide just 5% of their total net worth at $70 million dollars.

This was Kim’s third marriage - after Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Mann

Settlement: $1.7 billion

Australian businessman and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch with his wife, Anna and their baby daughter, Elizabeth, at London Airport in 1968. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Businessman Rupert Murdoch and his wife Anna Mann separated in 1999, after 32 years of marriage and three children together.

Murdoch controls a media empire that includes channel Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal.

Under the divorce settlement, $1.7 billion of Rupert’s huge fortune went to Anna, of which included $110 million in cash.

The same year that Rupert and Anna got divorced, he married Wendi - which lasted for 13 years.

He has since been married to Jerry Hall from 2016.

Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radic

Settlement: $1.2 billion

Formula One owner Bernie Ecclestone (R), his daughters Petra (2nd R) and Tamara (L), and their mother Slavica Radic (C) arrive at a hotel in central Rome, on August 26, 2011. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Formula One Executive Bernie Ecclestone famously divorced his wife Slavica Radic back in 2009, after 25 years of marriage and two daughters.

A staggering $1.2 billion dollars of Bernie’s forture went to Slavic after they settled their divorce amicably.

Bernie then married Fabiana Flosi in 2012.

Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore

Settlement: $425 million

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross attend Michael Muller’s HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Actor Mel Gibson and his wife Robyn Moore separated in 2011, after over 30 years together and seven children.

Robyn received a whopping $425 million - the largest divorce payout in history.

When the divorce was announced, it was revealed that Gibson and Moore did not have a prenup agreement, which meant that she was able to walk away with half of what he had earnt across his career during their 30 year marriage.

Mel has been dating actress Rosalind Ross since 2014.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy

Settlement: $168 million

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and his wife Juanita arrive for the world premier of the IMAX movie “Michael Jordan To The Max” May 4, 2000 at Chicago’s Navy Pier. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s divorce from his wife Juanita Vanoy in 2006 is also among some of the most expensive in history.

Juanita initially filed for divorce from the star in 2002, after he was caught with other women - however, she withdrew her petition a month later.

Four years down the line, the pair released a statement that they had split after 17 years of marriage, due to irreconcilable differences.

As a result, Vanoy received $168 million in the divorce settlement and Jordan was also forced to pay $2.1 million in legal fees.

Michael has since been married to model Yvette Prieto since 2013.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordengren

Settlement: $110 million

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Elin Nordegren, leave the stage after opening ceremonies at the 2004 Ryder Cup in Detroit, Michigan, September 16, 2004. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Professional golfer Tiger Woods and his wife Elin Nordengren split in 2010, after his name hit headlines for having affairs with multiple women.

The sports star is estimated to be worth a huge $1.7 billion dollars according to Forbes, and had to hand over $110 million to his wife of six-years when the divorce was settled.

Elin also received child support of $20,000 a month and acquired the family home in Windermere.

The Swedish model is currently dating American footballer Jordan Cameron, after meeting in 2019.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

Settlement: $75 million

Madonna and husband director Guy Ritchie arrive at the 'I Am Because We Are' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Singer Madonna split from her husband Guy Ritchie in 2008, after an eight year marriage and two children (one adopted).

She was ordered to pay her director ex $75 million of her $490 million dollar net worth at the time.

Guy also received their family home and the pub that the couple co-owned.

The divorce remains one of the most expensive in UK history.

Guy has since married Jacqui Ainsley in 2015, who he had had three further children with.

While Madonna has not remarried, she was previously married to Sean Penn, and had a child with actor Carlos Leon, as well as two further adopted children.

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills

Settlement: $48.6 million

Musician Sir Paul McCartney and wife Heather Mills McCartney attend the Fifth Annual Adopt-A-Minefield Gala night held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 15, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Model Heather Mills and Beatles singer Paul McCartney called it quits in 2006, however the divorce took two years to settle.

Heather was awarded $48.6 million from Paul, after originally aiming to get $250 million.

Prior to his marriage with Heather, the singer was married to Linda for nearly 30-years.