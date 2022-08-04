The singer explained in an interview with The Spout Podcast they are ‘such a fluid person when it comes to my gender’

Demi Lovato has announced that they are now using she and her pronouns along with they and them.

In an interview on The Spout Podcast, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer opened up on their reasons behind the decision, explaining they had been “feeling more feminine” in recent months.

Lovato came out as non-binary in a video to their fans on social media in May 2021.

They have been using they and them pronouns ever since, but have now decided to add she and her as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about Demi Lovato and what their pronouns are.

Demi Lovato performs onstage during Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles (Pic: Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Has the singer changed their pronouns?

Lovato has not changed their pronouns, the singer still identifies as they and them, they have just decided to start reusing she and her as well.

Speaking in an interview on The Spout Podcast, Lovato told Tamara Dhia that they’d been “feeling more feminine” in recent months.

They explained: “I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity.

“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of ‘she/her’ again.

“Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human.”

“Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted ‘she/her’ again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect.

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

The singer explained to fans at the time they had been “doing some healing and self-reflective work” and had the “revelation that I identify as non-binary” and would be using they/them pronouns.

What are Demi Lovato’s pronouns?

Lovato updated her pronouns on their Instagram bio to read “they/them, she/her” in April 2022.

The change went unnoticed until the podcast interview was released this week.

It has been wrongly reported by the media that the singer is no longer going by they and them.

Podcast interviewer Dhia took to Twitter to correct the narrative that the singer is “abandoning they/them as her pronouns.”

Telling the media that “it’s important to get this right” and that “she simply said she is adding she/her.”

When is their new album coming out?

Lovato is set to release their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck on 19 August.

The album cover is reminiscent of Madonna’s playbook, featuring the singer posing on a cross-shaped bed.

Reflecting on the upcoming album in the interview with The Spout, Lovato said: “There’s a lot of songs that are sexually empowered on this album.

“There’s also songs that have religious undertones to [them], and so laying on a bed that was shaped like a cross was something that I thought fit with the title of the album.