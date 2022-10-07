The Tory Party performance came just months after the X-Factor star performed at Brighton Pride

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have pointed out the awkward timing of using an Ella Henderson song for last night’s lip-sync battle.

This comes after the Crazy What Love Can Do singer recently caused controversy for performing at a Conservative Party Conference.

The 26-year-old performed as a guest of UK Music and TikTok at the Tory event in Birmingham on Tuesday, and fans took to social media in a fury.

Ella Henders performs on the main stage at the 'We Are Fabuloso' festival during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The performance came just months after the X Factor star performed on the main stage at Brighton Pride, and supported the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advertisement

Last night, on episode three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the Queen’s competed for trophies in the inaugural Naff-ta Awards, and took part in a bingo-themed sewing challenge.

Black Peppa and Copper Topp were eventually placed in the bottom two and had to compete in a lip sync battle to see which queen would sashay away.

Ella Henderson performs on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

They took to the stage, and This Is Real by Ella Henderson and Jax Jones played in the background.

Advertisement

Copper Topp was later sent home by head judge RuPaul, however viewers were more concerned about the song used for her final battle.

Ella is a regular at Pride events, whilst the Conservative Party have been criticized for their treatment of LGBTQIA+ people in recent y.

Advertisement

So, the All For You singer has received a lot of backlash from the gay community for performing at the Tory event.

However, TikTok and UK Music released a statement on behalf of the singer. They defended her actions by saying the event doesn’t “indicate political affiliation”.

It read: "Ella Henderson performed as a guest of UK Music and TikTok at the Conservative Party Conference, following a similar event at the Labour Party Conference the week before.

“Ella was due to perform at the Labour Party Conference as well but had to pull out due to illness.

Advertisement

“These events do not indicate political affiliation and are held to highlight the importance of the UK’s music sector and the success of our talent on a global stage.