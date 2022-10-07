The Welsh drag queen won the first series of Drag Race UK and joins Ekin-Su and Patsy Palmer on 2023 ice skating competition

The first Drag Race UK winner has been announced as the sixth contestant to join the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2023.

The Vivienne, 30, also known as James Lee Williams, makes history as the first drag queen to compete on the ice skating show.

The Welsh drag artist will star on the ITV show next year alongside Love Island’s 2022 winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, gymnast Nile Wilson and EastEnders’ Patsy Palmer.

The Vivienne makes her debut as the first drag queen on Dancing on Ice (Pic:Getty)

The 2019 Drag Race UK winner has also broken history books by appearing as the only international Queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race AllStars that films in America.

The star announced on 7 October that she was hanging up her high heels for ice skates on her social media.

She told her 570,000 Instagram followers: “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.

The Vivienne has become a regular face across the television industry after winning RuPaul’s first UK competition (Pic:Getty)

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

The Vivienne has become a regular face on British television after making appearances on Just the Tattoo of Us, Celebrity Juice, The Weakest Link and The Great British Sewing Bee over the years.

Over 200 fans and friends of the Welsh drag queen shared their excitement for her latest venture onto the ice next January by offering their congratulations.

The Vivienne joins Ekin-Su, Nile Wilson and Patsy Palmer on the ice next year (Pic:Getty)

Singer Ashley Roberts responded to the news: “Yesss Miss Viv! Love this,” while ITV’s Lisa Riley commented: “BABESSSS! Absolutely amazing! You better wear Mandy’s wedding dress!”

“This is going to be amazing,” commented Chatty Man Alan Carr.

A user also said that ITV was “spoiling” audiences as they revealed The Vivienne and Love Island’s Ekin-Su as competitors in the same week.

Ekin-Su has been announced as a contestant for the new series of Dancing on Ice

Although The Sun reported that Ekin-Su had joined the 2023 cast, the Turkish model and actress confirmed the rumours when speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on This Morning.

Ekin-Su said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you - I will be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice.

“I am so excited for the team, I can’t wait to get on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice.”

