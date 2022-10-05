Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti will explore Italy and Turkey in their Love Island spin-off

Details have been confirmed for Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s spin-off show, titled Homecomings.

The Love Island winners are set to embark on a road trip around Italy and Turkey, visiting their family and friends with the surveillance of ITV2.

The first episode will see Davide return to Italy for the first time since leaving the villa - and with his girlfriend by his side, he will visit his hometown of Frosinone.

Ekin-Su, with the help with Davide’s mum, will prepare some homemade Gnocchi - hoping it’ll taste as good as her pancakes.

Before they leave Davide’s native country, they will do a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by Romeo and Juliet.

They will then travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey for episode two, where they will visit Istanbul.

The Oh Polly brand ambassador will introduce Davide to her former acting colleagues, that she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey.

They will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a motorhome to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis.

Fans will meet theirs friends, parents, siblings and even grandparents along the way.

After annoucing the news of their spin-off show back in August, the pair spoke about the finer details on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast.

Ekin-Su said: “It’ll be all real fighting. I’ll be cooking for him and he’ll be cooking for me. It will be like two cultures.”

There has been no official release date for the series, however ITV have said that it is “coming soon”.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the news.

“Ekin-Su and Davide been given their own tv show - this is what we needed,” one wrote.

Another said: “YESSSSS!!! ITV2 giving us what we want. Series confirmed for Ekin-Su and Davide as they spend a week in Turkey and a week in Italy.”

