Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announced her debut collection with Oh Polly earlier this month and it’s finally out

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had her debut collection with Oh Polly launch today, after announcing the exciting news to her fans earlier in the month.

Fans of the 28-year-old called for a collection with the leading global fashion powerhouse throughout her time in the Majorcan villa.

The collection has taken inspiration from her Turkish heritage with the use of an all-new fabric within the designs, and has been carefully curated to match her glamorous style.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available at www.ohpolly.com (Credit Owen DeValk)

The ‘Ekin-Su x Oh Polly’ range, which starts at £38, boasts 16 pieces which are available in 5 colourways.

It consists of a range of stunning dresses and co-ords including the ‘Yildiz’ Lace Up Mini Dress, the ‘Hiranur’ Asymmetrical Corset Dress, the ‘Emel’ O’Ring Corset Crop and the‘Yara’ Split Mini Skirt.

She said: “I am just over the moon. I have been wearing Oh Polly for years and also wore their dresses in the villa! I just love the range and feel so proud! Davide is so proud as well. So excited for everyone to be able to shop the collection.”

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available at www.ohpolly.com (Credit Owen DeValk)

Fans were previously given a sneak peak of her collection, which is available in sizes UK 4-18, on Instagram when she announced the news.

The first collection for ‘Ekin-Su x Oh Polloy’ promises to be the fashion brands most exciting collaboration yet - and is just the start of their partnership.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the collaboration was rumored to be one of the biggest in the show’s history and has already seen the 28-year-old travel to Los Angeles and New York.

On her most recent trip across the Atlantic, she walked her “first ever runway” at New York Fashion Week - with her boyfriend watching (and filming) the whole thing.

Her and Davide also visited Times Square where she delightfully saw herself and her Oh Polly collection across the billboards.

The Turkish actress said she “would always dream about New York”, as she shared a video with her 3.1 million followers on Instagram.

Oh Polly, who have an impressive following of 4.4 million on Instagram, are one of the most engaged social retail brands within the industry and are one of the only companies designing and producing garments in house.

Ekin-Su rose to fame after being crowned Love Island winner 2022 alongside her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, after she brought plenty of drama to the ITV dating show.

She entered as a bombshell on day three, and straight away took a liking to the Italian Stallion but the coupled-up pair had a hiccup after Jay Younger entered the villa and turned Ekin-Su’s head.

Following their seperate stints in Casa Amor, the loved-up pair went on to become exclusive whilst on the show and later won the cash prize and the series.

Ekin-Su Cuculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti attend the boohooMAN x Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal NYFW Dinner at Sei Less on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

Since leaving the villa, it was annouced that Ekin-Su and Davide will have their own ITV show, which will follow them on their travels to Italy and Turkey.