Birmingham Pride is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year

Birmingham Pride is returning to the city this weekend.

The annual event which is attened by over 75,000 people will take place in the coming days.

Steps and Becky Hill are among the acts set to perform at Birmingham Pride in 2022.

A number of other artists and performers are also scheduled to appear throughout the weekend.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Birmingham Pride, with the first event being held back in 1997.

Here is all you need to know about this year’s event:

When is Birmingahm Pride?

The pride event in Birmingham will take place this weekend.

It will run from Saturday (24 September) until Sunday (25 September).

A free community event will take place on Friday (23 September).

Pride parade will begin to gather at 11am and start making its way through the city at noon.

Where is Birmingham Pride?

The Pride Parade, which is one of the biggest events of the weekend, will begin Centenary Square (Broad Street) and finish at the LGBTQ+ village in Hurst Street.

Smithfield Live will be the venue for a lot of the live performances throughout the weekend, it is just “metres from” the LGBTQ+ village.

It will host the main stage, the legendary Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage, the Dance Arena as well as street food stalls and community stalls.

The area around Hurst Street, just down from the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre, Bromsgrove Street and the surrounding streets will be the home of the Birmingham Pride ‘Street Party’.

Birmingham Pride

What is the route for Birmingham Pride Parade?

The route for the parade is:

Centenary Square (Broad Street)

Paradise Circus Tramway

New Street

left turn onto High Street

right turn onto Carrs Lane

right turn onto Moor Street Queensway / St.Martins Queensway

Smallbrook Queensway

left turn onto Hurst Street

vehicle entries turn right onto Thorpe Street

Pride Parade route

Do you need tickets?

The Pride Parade is free for all to attend - and so is the community event on Friday.

However you will need tickets to access the Street Party or Smithfield Live.

Weekend tickets start at £67 each and rise to £155 for the VIP package.

Daily tickets are also available for Saturday and Sunday.

The prices are as follows:

On The Day - giving access to street party and Smithfield Live - £55 each for either Saturday or Sunday

Circle on the day - as above but also includes Front Stage Inner Circle and priorty bar - £75

VIP on the day - full VIP package - £100 for either Saturday or Sunday

Street Party - £25 for each day

Tickets are available to purchase directly from Birmingham Pride’s website.

What are the timings for the live performances?

The timings for Birmingham Pride’s live music have been confirmed.

It is as follows:

Saturday

Main Stage

1pm to 4pm, the following acts will perform:

Mantrabryn

Nimmo

Sabrina Washington

4pm to 6pm:

Porij

Hungama

6pm to 8pm:

Darkoo

House Gospel Choir

8pm to 10pm:

Ella Henderson

Regard

10pm to 12am:

Becky Hill

Charlie Boon & Rileasa Slaves

Dance Arena

1pm to 4pm:

Antonin

KMA

4pm to 6pm:

Gay Garrage

Mix-Stresss

6pm to 8pm:

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Sunship

8pm to 10pm:

Joe Hunt

Kele Le Roc & Lisa Maffia

Just Soriah

10pm to 12am:

Sticky

Lilith

Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage

1pm to 4pm:

Sandra

Son of a Tutu

Don One

4pm to 6pm:

Unique 88

KY Kelly

Lola Lasagne

6pm to 8pm:

Miss Penny

Lady Imelda

8pm to 10pm:

Lady Brusha

Twiggy

10pm to 12am:

Kenny Knott

Danny Beard

Sunday

Main Stage

2pm to 4pm:

Sounds Queer

Toby Corton

DJ Ritu & Friends

4pm to 6pm:

Strike

Baby D

Phats & Small

N Trance

6pm to 8pm:

Livin Joy

Rozalla

S Club Allstars

Tia Kofi

8pm to 10pm:

Mel C

Steps

10pm to 12am:

Paul Morrell

Dance Arena

2pm to 4pm:

House Mother

Yang

4pm to 6pm:

Jaye Ward

DJ Paulette

6pm to 8pm:

Kiddie Smile

8pm to 10pm:

Heidi

10pm to 12am:

Catz ‘N Dogz

Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage

2pm to 4pm:

Sandra

Will Power

Louis Cyfer

4pm to 6pm:

Yshee Black

Andy Crosby as Elton John

David Dale

6pm to 8pm:

Brenda Labeau

Rachel Hawnt as Cher

8pm to 10pm:

Fatt Butcher

Jodie Doody

10pm to 12am:

Vicky Jackson as P!NK

The D.E Experience

The timings are approximate and the programme is subject to change.