Birmingham Pride 2022: tickets, parade route, dates, set times for Steps, Becky Hill and Mel C
Birmingham Pride is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year
Birmingham Pride is returning to the city this weekend.
The annual event which is attened by over 75,000 people will take place in the coming days.
Steps and Becky Hill are among the acts set to perform at Birmingham Pride in 2022.
Most Popular
A number of other artists and performers are also scheduled to appear throughout the weekend.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Birmingham Pride, with the first event being held back in 1997.
Here is all you need to know about this year’s event:
When is Birmingahm Pride?
The pride event in Birmingham will take place this weekend.
It will run from Saturday (24 September) until Sunday (25 September).
A free community event will take place on Friday (23 September).
Pride parade will begin to gather at 11am and start making its way through the city at noon.
Where is Birmingham Pride?
The Pride Parade, which is one of the biggest events of the weekend, will begin Centenary Square (Broad Street) and finish at the LGBTQ+ village in Hurst Street.
Smithfield Live will be the venue for a lot of the live performances throughout the weekend, it is just “metres from” the LGBTQ+ village.
It will host the main stage, the legendary Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage, the Dance Arena as well as street food stalls and community stalls.
The area around Hurst Street, just down from the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre, Bromsgrove Street and the surrounding streets will be the home of the Birmingham Pride ‘Street Party’.
What is the route for Birmingham Pride Parade?
The route for the parade is:
- Centenary Square (Broad Street)
- Paradise Circus Tramway
- New Street
- left turn onto High Street
- right turn onto Carrs Lane
- right turn onto Moor Street Queensway / St.Martins Queensway
- Smallbrook Queensway
- left turn onto Hurst Street
- vehicle entries turn right onto Thorpe Street
Do you need tickets?
The Pride Parade is free for all to attend - and so is the community event on Friday.
However you will need tickets to access the Street Party or Smithfield Live.
Weekend tickets start at £67 each and rise to £155 for the VIP package.
Daily tickets are also available for Saturday and Sunday.
The prices are as follows:
- On The Day - giving access to street party and Smithfield Live - £55 each for either Saturday or Sunday
- Circle on the day - as above but also includes Front Stage Inner Circle and priorty bar - £75
- VIP on the day - full VIP package - £100 for either Saturday or Sunday
- Street Party - £25 for each day
Tickets are available to purchase directly from Birmingham Pride’s website.
What are the timings for the live performances?
The timings for Birmingham Pride’s live music have been confirmed.
It is as follows:
Saturday
Main Stage
1pm to 4pm, the following acts will perform:
- Mantrabryn
- Nimmo
- Sabrina Washington
4pm to 6pm:
- Porij
- Hungama
6pm to 8pm:
- Darkoo
- House Gospel Choir
8pm to 10pm:
- Ella Henderson
- Regard
10pm to 12am:
- Becky Hill
- Charlie Boon & Rileasa Slaves
Dance Arena
1pm to 4pm:
- Antonin
- KMA
4pm to 6pm:
- Gay Garrage
- Mix-Stresss
6pm to 8pm:
- DJ Luck & MC Neat
- Sunship
8pm to 10pm:
- Joe Hunt
- Kele Le Roc & Lisa Maffia
- Just Soriah
10pm to 12am:
- Sticky
- Lilith
Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage
1pm to 4pm:
- Sandra
- Son of a Tutu
- Don One
4pm to 6pm:
- Unique 88
- KY Kelly
- Lola Lasagne
6pm to 8pm:
- Miss Penny
- Lady Imelda
8pm to 10pm:
- Lady Brusha
- Twiggy
10pm to 12am:
- Kenny Knott
- Danny Beard
Sunday
Main Stage
2pm to 4pm:
- Sounds Queer
- Toby Corton
- DJ Ritu & Friends
4pm to 6pm:
- Strike
- Baby D
- Phats & Small
- N Trance
6pm to 8pm:
- Livin Joy
- Rozalla
- S Club Allstars
- Tia Kofi
8pm to 10pm:
- Mel C
- Steps
10pm to 12am:
- Paul Morrell
Dance Arena
2pm to 4pm:
- House Mother
- Yang
4pm to 6pm:
- Jaye Ward
- DJ Paulette
6pm to 8pm:
- Kiddie Smile
8pm to 10pm:
- Heidi
10pm to 12am:
- Catz ‘N Dogz
Conrad Guest Cabaret Stage
2pm to 4pm:
- Sandra
- Will Power
- Louis Cyfer
4pm to 6pm:
- Yshee Black
- Andy Crosby as Elton John
- David Dale
6pm to 8pm:
- Brenda Labeau
- Rachel Hawnt as Cher
8pm to 10pm:
- Fatt Butcher
- Jodie Doody
10pm to 12am:
- Vicky Jackson as P!NK
- The D.E Experience
The timings are approximate and the programme is subject to change.
For more information and details on the Village Street Party acts visit Birmingham Pride’s website.