The first Pride march took place in London on 1 July 1972 after being inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots that took place in New York

Today, Saturday 2 July, marks the annual Pride march in London , with 2022 commemorating 50 years since the first march took place in 1972.

To mark five decades of Pride in the UK , Channel 4 has arranged a special season of programming celebrating the LGBTQ+ community .

This is what you need to know about Channel 4’s new documentary Freedom: 50 Years of Pride.

What is Freedom: 50 Years of Pride?

50 Years of Pride is a 90 minute documentary from Channel 4 which has been made as part of the channel’s special season of programmes to mark 50 years of Pride in the UK.

Since 1972, scores of man, women and non-binary protesters have taken to the streets in the UK for recognition and equality for LGBTQ+ rights. Over the years, Pride has evolved from a small-scale protest to a huge affair involving parades and events across the country which draws in millions of spectators and participants.

The documentary itself will take a look at the often overlooked history of Pride, from its origins to its struggles and, of course, its triumphs.

Channel 4 says: “50 Years of Pride will be a landmark documentary on the history of the [LGBTQ+] movement in the UK, made in collaboration with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Daldry and playwright Joe Robertson.

“The film will be told through first-person testimony and archive footage, hearing from those who faced down intense hostility and discrimination at the start, as well as from a younger generation for whom Pride has always been part of their life and identity.”

Who will be in the documentary?

The documentary will feature appearances from a whole host of people, including:

Years & Years singer and It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander

star RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 runner-up Bimini

season 2 runner-up Bimini Political activist and UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll

Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen

Frankie Goes to Hollywood singer Holly Johnson

Human rights campaigner and director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation Peter Tatchell

Musician Cat Burns

Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and record producer MNEK

Singer and radio presenter Tom Robinson

Trans rights activist and founder of London Trans+ Pride Lucia Blayk

Writing for the Independent , Tatchell wrote about what the very first UK Pride march was like in 1972.

He wrote: “I was one of about 30 [Gay Liberation Front] activists who organised that first UK Pride march, which took place in London on 1 July 1972.

“Only 700 people turned up. Many of my friends were too scared to march. They thought everyone would be arrested or bashed.”

Tatchell explained that the march was a “carnival-style parade, which went from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park”, and featured “lots of extravagant costumes and cheeky banners poking fun at homophobes”.

Where and when can I watch the documentary?

Freedom: 50 Years of Pride will air on Channel 4 tonight, Saturday 2 July, at 8pm.

Also included in Channel 4’s Pride at 50 season of programming is:

