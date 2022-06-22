A special pride episode of Naked Attraction will revisit previous contestants who bared all in this unique dating show

Naked Attraction is a dating show with a twist - singletons choose their partners based on what they look like naked and then go on a date with them to test their compatibility.

In a special pride episode, All Out and Proud, host Anna Richardson will revisit past contestants from across the sexuality spectrum and see how they have gotten on after their time on the show.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Richardson hosts naked attraction

Who will be on All Out and Proud?

Anna will catch up with Ian, the show’s oldest contestant at 75, who wanted to find a companion after his wife’s death.

Ian is bisexual and had his first sexual experience with a man when he was 70.

He first appeared on the show in 2021 and when it was his turn to strip off it was revealed that he had his nipples and his genitals pierced.

Ian chose to take Veronica, 57, on a date, and although they hit it off Veronica felt that Ian was too old for her.

Another former contestant to feature in All Out and Proud is Raheem, who appeared on the show earlier this year.

Ian is Naked Attraction’s oldest contestant

Raheem is a gay man who was hoping to have his first gay sexual experience after appearing on the show.

He went on a date with a contestant called Matty, but they failed to keep in touch.

24-year-old transfeminine contestant Callie will also return for the pride edition of the show.

She wanted to go on her first proper date since coming out as trans just a few months before her appearance on the show.

She chose to go on a date with a contestant called Jack, and though their date went well, they decided not to see each other again because they live too far apart.

Who is Anna Richardson?

Anna Richardson is a presenter and journalist who has hosted Naked Attraction since it first aired in 2016.

Her career began on Channel 4 morning show Big Breakfast and she has since presented several shows including Secret Eaters, How Not to Get Old, Supershoppers, How to Retire at 40, How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours, and The Sex Education Show.

Her other work includes appearing as a panellist on Loose Women, and making guest appearances on Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 cats, and The Wheel.

Richardson has also published two diet books - Mind Over Fatter and Summer Body Blitz Diet.

She was in a relationship with comedian and presenter Sue Perkins from 2014-2021.

When is the release date of Naked Attraction: All Out and Proud?