The owner of this dog thought that they had lost it at first, but it turns out it’s just really well camouflaged

Can you spot the dog hiding in this living room?

An optical illusion which shows a dog hiding in plain sight has gone viral on social media site TikTok .

The video has been likened to popular illusion Where’s Wally, which asks viewers to find one character hiding in an intricate illustration, and people are loving it.

So, where has the video come from and where is the dog hiding?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the video show?

The video, which has been posted on TikTok, shows a wide shot of a living room. It has the caption “My friend lost their new puppy today.”

The living room contains things you would typically see; a fireplace, a table, a chair, a blanket and some ornaments.

The video then zooms in slowly on one particular area of the living room to show the dog, which appears to be a labrador, hiding in plain sight.

We won’t reveal where that is just yet.

Where has the video come from?

The video has been posted by TikTok user Leah Malone who posts under the screenname ‘ancatdubh’.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed an impressive 732.5K likes, 4318 comments and 60.4K shares.

How did people respond to the video on TikTok?

TikTok users love the video, with one likening it to Where’s Wally. Where’s Wally is a British series of children’s puzzle books which consist of a series of illustrations depicting dozens of people - with Wally hiding in plain sight in each one.

One said: “I didn’t know until you started zooming in.”

Another said: “One time we lost our brand new puppy for over an hour. I was in tears thinking somehow he snuck out. turns out, he was snoozing in my black purse.”

One user said they thought the dog was hiding under the blanket and said it is ‘beautiful’.

Another person said they would have been searching for the dog for hours before they found it.

Where is the dog hiding?

So, can you see the labrador hiding in the video? When the video zooms in, it all of a sudden becomes very clear where it is.

It’s sitting hiding in the fireplace, but because of its black coat it blends in extremely well and is camouflaged so you may not immediately see it.

In fact, the thing you might notice first is its eyes blinking and that gives it away.

Here it is:

The black labrador dog is hiding in plain sight in this living room.

How can I see even more pets on TikTok?

Animal accounts are popular on social media, as pet owners like to document what their cute creatures are up to.

