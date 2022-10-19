The Gallagher brothers have been involved in a bitter feud since Oasis split in 2009

Liam Gallagher has revealed there will be no Oasis songs in his upcoming Knebworth 22 documentary, as his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher has blocked him from using them.

The Gallaghers have been embroiled in a well documented feud since Oasis split up in 2009. But what has Liam said about his brother Noel and why has he prevented him from using Oasis songs in his forthcoming documentary?

Noel and Liam Gallagher left Oasis following the bands split in 2009 (Getty Images)

What is Knebworth 2022?

Liam Gallagher performed at Knebworth in June 2022 (Getty Images)

Knebworth 2022 is an upcoming documentary from former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman Liam Gallagher. The documentary will take an in depth look at Liam’s performance in Knebworth in June 2022 as he celebrated his return to the iconic venue.

Liam had previously performed in Knebworth in 1996 in one of Oasis most famous and iconic shows. Knebworth 2022 will be a feature-length documentary that traces Liam back to the site of his former band’s defining performances and will feature all new interviews and behind the scenes footage.

The documentary will be a celebration of Liam Gallagher’s third solo album C’mon You Know, and will also compare the social context of the 90’s show and the current era. Speaking about the documentary Liam Gallagher said: “I’m still trying to get my head around it.”

He added: “To have played to multiple generations at the same venue many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x.”

Why is Liam Gallagher unable to play Oasis songs in his Knebworth documentary?

On Wednesday 19 October, Liam was asked by a fan on Twitter whether he would be using any Oasis songs in his upcoming documentary. Liam responded by criticising his brother Noel Gallagher and said: “No Oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them.”

Liam went on to post further tweets where he has described Noel as a “horrible little man” and a “sad little dwarf”. Returning to the subject later that day Liam continued to lambast his brother and said: “You can stop us using the songs but you can’t erase our memories shame on you Noel Gallagher.”

When will Knebworth 2022 be released?

Knebworth 2022 will be released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday 17 November. Cinema tickets will be available to purchase on Friday 21 October on the Knebworth official website.