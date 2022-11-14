The iconic Britpop band will be showcasing their greatest hits in London next year

Blur will headline their first UK gig since 2015 at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, Metropolis Music has announced.

The Britpop group’s singer-songwriter Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James, and drummer Dave Rowntree will reunite to play their well-known hits.

The news comes after Albarn previously told NME that the band was in talks and "had an idea" for a comeback, before Rowntree indicated that live action would be on the cards if all members were "up for it". Coxon had previously appeared to dismiss the possibility of a reunion altogether.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When will Blur play Wembley Stadium?

Damon Albarn (left) and Graham Coxon of Blur on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival 2009 (Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Blur will reunite for their one-off comeback show on Saturday 8 July 2023. It will be the band’s first time performing at Wembley.

It remains to be seen whether the band will announce further global tour dates.

What have the band said about the show?

“We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again,” said Damon Albarn, who rose to stardom as Blur’s vocalist in the 1990s.

Guitarist Graham Coxon said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Meanwhile, bassist Alex James said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on 8 July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Will there be any support acts?

The band, who are often credited with helping define the Britpop genre with bands like Oasis, Suede and Pulp, will be joined on the lineup by singer-songwriter Self Esteem, British rapper Slowthai and electro-pop duo Jockstrap.

What songs will they play?

Blur went on to have six UK number one albums and a string of successes after releasing their debut album in 1991, including ‘Beetlebum’ and ‘Country House’.

After a brief sabbatical following the world tour for 2003’s ‘Think Tank,’ the band reformed in 2009 for a major tour and headline performance at Glastonbury.

They have won five Brit Awards, four of which came in 1995, and their eighth - and, so far, final - studio album, ‘The Magic Whip’, was published in 2015.

With no new music currently expected to be on the card, it’s likely the band will be delivering a greatest hits set spanning their nearly 35-year career.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Blur’s one-time headline show will go on general sale on Friday 18 November from 10am, and will be available through Ticketmaster .

An ‘Artist Presale’ and an O2 Presale for O2 customers will be available a couple of days earlier, from Wednesday 16 November at 10am. A Live Nation Presale and a Metropolis Presale will be made available at the same time on Thursday 17 November.

