Tickets for Peter Kay’s first tour in 12 years have gone on sale

Fans have all been saying the same thing after demand for Peter Kay tickets see huge queues on Ticketmaster.

The comedian is returning to the arena stage for his first tour in 12 years, having last performed across the country in 2010. He was due to tour in 2017 but it was cancelled.

Ticketmaster has urged customers to “be patient” and “don’t refresh” as they face online queues of up to 200,000. But fans have questioned why those who had tickets for the cancelled tour five years ago were not given priority.

Peter Kay has addded dates to the tour as the demand surges for tickets on Saturday morning (12 November). He tweeted: “Extra dates added to Peter Kay’s arena tour!” and confirmed two more shows had been added to his London residency at the O2 Arena.

Ticketmaster has previously revealed its top tips for increasing your chances at getting hands on tickets for highly sought after events. Here’s what fans have been saying this morning:

Peter Kay fans all say same thing about tickets

Advertisement

Fans have rushed out in a bid to get their hands on tickets for the highly anticipated tour. Tickets went on sale at 10am on Saturday, with waiting rooms opening at 9.30am on Ticketmaster.

However many reported seeing messages on the Ticketmaster website telling them there were more than 200,000 people ahead of them in the virtual line. The website tweeted: “As expected, Peter Kay is super popular this morning. To make it as fair as possible, we have put everyone in a queue. Be patient and don’t refresh or you’ll lose your place.”

Peter Kay. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

The struggle to get tickets led fans to all say the same thing. One person wrote: “Disappointed that Peter didn’t give a priority to people who bought his tickets years ago when he wasn’t so sought after and then he cancelled. Their the OG fans and they deserved to see him not everyone now jumping on the band wagon…”

One added: “2 good points made by the Twitteratti about the #PeterKayTour: 1. Priority should’ve been given to those who had tickets for the cancelled ‘18-’19 tour. 2. He should’ve done his shows in large capacity stadiums. It was obvious with his comeback tour that demand would be HUGE!”

What has Peter Kay said about the comeback tour?

Advertisement

His comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV. He said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Kay, from Bolton, has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years. He returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley – who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station – about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.