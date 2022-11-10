A cover of the band’s hit track ‘All The Small Things’ by Big Mike Geier recently featured in the John Lewis Christmas advert

Blink-182 have announced a 2023 worldwide tour with dates planned in London, Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin.

Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker will be reuniting for the first time since October 2015. The iconic rock band will also released a new single called “Edging” on 14 October, with the band expected to be releasing a brand new album.

They’ll be joined by special guests including Turnstile in America, Wallows in Latin America, The Story So Far in Europe, and Rise Against in Australia.

The famous pop punk band are best known for their hit track “All The Small Things”, with a cover by Big Mike Geier being featured in the John Lewis Christmas Advert.

So how can you see Blink 182 on tour in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker perform in Las Vegas in 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

When do tickets go on sale for Blink-182?

Tickets for Blink 182 went on sale on Monday 17 October at 10am . The band announced the news on social media with a video captioned: “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday.”

How can I get tickets to UK dates?

Tickets for tour dates in the UK will go on sale through Ticketmaster, you can find information about tickets here.

Are there any tickets left?

Advertisement

Tickets for most of Blink 182’s tour dates have sold out, however there is some limited avaiability for some venues. There are resale and platinum tickets available for some locations on Ticketmaster, however they are at the high-end price point, with some resale tickets going for over £200.

Tom DeLonge performing onstage as Angels and Airwaves in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images for KROQ)

Is Tom DeLonge back?

DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015, with his move causing some animosity at the time. Reported by Rollng Stone, Hoppus and Barker were informed he was leaving by DeLonge’s manager.

Hoppus said: “To be honest, I wasn’t that surprised because his attitude leading up to that had been not excited and not interested.” Whilst Barker called DeLonge “disrespectful and ungrateful”. Adding: “Why Blink even got back together in the first place is questionable.”

After leaving Blink-182 DeLonge continued playing and touring with his band Angels & Airwaves. He also dedicated much of his time to becoming a UFO researcher. In 2015 he executive produced the History Channel series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation and in 2020, the Pentagon declassified UFO videos shared by DeLonge’s company.

Advertisement

When are Blink-182’s 2023 tour dates?

Blink-182 will be taking part in one of their largest tours to date, which will see them visit North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and Latin America for the very first time.

Here are the Blink-182 tour dates for UK & Europe: