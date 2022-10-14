Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far and Wallows will be supporting Blink-182.

Tom DeLonge has returned to Blink-182 and the band are plotting a massive world tour over the next couple of years.

The band, which released new single Edging on Friday (14 October), will be hitting the road in 2023 and 2024. Blink will be playing shows across the globe from North America to Europe and the UK and even Australia.

The return of DeLonge marks a return to Blink-182’s most successful line-up, with Tom, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. The trio were responsible for 1999’s Enema of the State which has sold more than 15 million copies around the world, as well as 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, 2003’s self-titled album and 2011’s Neighbourhoods.

The line-up of DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker was the second incarnation of the band, following the departure of original drummer Scott Raynor in 1998. Between 2015 and 2022, Alkaline Trio lead singer Matt Skiba replaced DeLonge in the band.

But when the band hit the road in 2023 and 2024, they will not be alone. A number of support acts have already been announced for the world tour. Here is all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for the Blink-182 world tour?

The world tour will run from 11 March 2023 until 26 February 2024, lasting just shy of a year. During that time the band will play 71 shows, including 34 in North America and 21 in Europe.

Four support acts for the tour have already been announced by DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker. Blink-182 will be joined by Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far and Wallows for different legs of the tour.

Each of the four support acts will play a run of shows either in Latin America, North America, Europe and the UK and Oceania. Blink-182 have confirmed which legs the support acts will be appearing on.

Who will be supporting Blink-182 in Europe and the UK?

Modern pop-punk giants The Story So Far will be the support act for the European leg of the world tour. Including playing all of the dates in the UK.

The band is best known for songs such as Clairvoyant, Empty Space, Nerve and Keep This Up. So far the group have released four albums - 2011’s Under Soil and Dirt, 2013’s What You Don’t See, 2015’s self-titled album and 2018’s Proper Dose.

The Story So Far will actually be touring the UK in November of this year with fellow Blink-182 support act Rise Against. The bands will play shows in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tickets for the UK tour dates go on sale on Monday (17 October) morning and are available for purchase from Ticketmaster.

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Who is the support act for Blink-182 in North America?

Hardcore punk band Turnstile will be the opening act for DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker during the North American leg of the tour in 2023. Playing all 34 dates between 4 May and 16 July.

The band released its third album Glow On in 2021 to critical acclaim, with Spin naming it the best album of the year. Turnstile played a slot at Glastonbury Festival in England in 2022.

On Spotify, the most group’s most popular songs are: Mystery, Blackout, Holiday, Underwater Boi and Alien Love Call - all have 9 million streams or more.

2018’s album Time & Space also achieve critical acclaim upon release.

When will Rise Against support Blink-182?

The punk rock stalwarts will be teaming up with Blink-182 for the Oceania leg of the tour. Rise Against will play all of the shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Formed in 1999, Rise Against have been a mainstay of the punk scene during the 21st century. The band saw its popularity rise following the release of songs like Swing Life Away and Saviour. The later of which broke the record for the most consecutive weeks spent on both the Hot Rock Songs and Alternative Songs charts in the United States.

Rise Against’s track Prayer of the Refugee was featured on the soundtrack of Guitar Hero III upon its release in 2007. It proved to be a commercial success and the track has been certified platinum.

When will Wallows support Blink-182?

Wallows is an alternative rock trio featuring actor Dylan Minnette, who played Clay Jensen in Netflix’s hit series 13 Reasons Why, as well as Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. The band has been releasing songs since 2017.

The group’s first release was Pleaser which reached number two on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart. After signing with major label Atlantic Record, Wallows released their debut album Nothing Happens in 2019 and it was followed by 2022’s Tell Me That It’s Over.

Wallows have been announced to be supporting Blink-182 during the Latin America stint of the world tour in March 2023.

Full list of EU and UK dates for the 2023 tour

